The Week Ahead: Reckitt Benckiser, Relx, Unilever
In a shortened trading week, there are still some popular FTSE 100 companies reporting their latest results. Here are the key dates for your diary.
17th April 2025 09:46
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 21 April
Markets closed for Easter Bank Holiday
Tuesday 22 April
Trading statements
Arecor Therapeutics, City of London Investment Group, Ebiquity
AGM/EGM
AIQ Ltd, Logistics Development Group, N4 Pharma, Woodbois
Wednesday 23 April
Trading statements
AB Dynamics, Croda International, Ecora Resources, Foxtons, Fresnillo, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, Nichols, Northcoders, PensionBee, Quilter, Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT)
AGM/EGM
AFC Energy, Croda International, NatWest, Nichols, Smithson Investment Trust
Thursday 24 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Legal & General, Robert Walters and Wickes.
Trading statements
AJ Bell, ASOS, Inchcape, Jupiter Fund Management, Pennant International, RELX (LSE:REL), Spirent Communications, St James's Place, Tracsis, Unilever (LSE:ULVR), Weir
AGM/EGM
Greencoat UK Wind, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Murray International Trust, RELX, Team, Weir
Friday 25 April
Trading statements
ME Group International, Pristine Capital, Senior
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
