The Week Ahead: Reckitt Benckiser, Relx, Unilever

In a shortened trading week, there are still some popular FTSE 100 companies reporting their latest results. Here are the key dates for your diary.

17th April 2025 09:46

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Share on

A monthly calendar 600

Monday 21 April

Markets closed for Easter Bank Holiday

Tuesday 22 April

Trading statements

Arecor Therapeutics, City of London Investment Group, Ebiquity

AGM/EGM

AIQ Ltd, Logistics Development Group, N4 Pharma, Woodbois

Wednesday 23 April

Trading statements

AB Dynamics, Croda International, Ecora Resources, Foxtons, Fresnillo, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, Nichols, Northcoders, PensionBee, Quilter, Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT)

AGM/EGM

AFC Energy, Croda International, NatWest, Nichols, Smithson Investment Trust

Thursday 24 April

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Legal & General, Robert Walters and Wickes.

Trading statements

AJ Bell, ASOS, Inchcape, Jupiter Fund Management, Pennant International, RELX (LSE:REL), Spirent Communications, St James's Place, Tracsis, Unilever (LSE:ULVR), Weir

AGM/EGM

Greencoat UK Wind, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Murray International Trust, RELX, Team, Weir

Friday 25 April

Trading statements

ME Group International, Pristine Capital, Senior

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary yet

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK sharesEuropeInvestment Trusts

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox