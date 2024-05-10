Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Vodafone, BT, Imperial Brands, Burberry, easyJet

There are some popular companies updating the market in the days ahead, so expect plenty to talk about and possibly some trading opportunities. Here are the key dates for your diary.

10th May 2024 13:25

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 13 May

Trading statements

Burford Capital, Caledonia Mining, Cerillion, Diploma, HgCapital Trust, Huddled Group, Team Internet, Victrex

AGM/EGM

88 Energy, 888 Holdings, hVIVO, Kore Potash

Tuesday 14 May

Trading statements

Angling Direct, Currys, DCC, Flutter Entertainment, Greggs, Marston's, On The Beach, Renew Holdings, Treatt, Virgin Money UK, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD).

AGM/EGM

Aptitude Software, Chesnara, Cirata, Computacenter, EKF Diagnostics, FDM Group, Henderson High Income Trust, Kakuzi, Luceco, Midwich, Phoenix Group, TI Fluid Systems

Wednesday 15 May

Trading statements

Britvic, Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), Compass Group, Creo Medical, Experian, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), Keller, Lords Group Trading, Marshalls, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Titon Holdings, TP ICAP, Tui AG, Vertu Motors

AGM/EGM

Accrol Group, Aura Renewable Acquisitions, Barratt Developments, Bridgepoint, Burford Capital, Conduit, Funding Circle Holdings, Gama Aviation, GCP Asset Backed Income Fund, Greggs, IQGeo, Literacy Capital, Marshalls, Mpac Group, Redrow, Renewables Infrastructure Group, Savills, Seneca Growth Capital VCT, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, St James's Place, TP ICAP, Vesuvius

Thursday 16 May

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, Shell, Bunzl, Fevertree Drinks, GSK, Tesco.

Trading statements

Auction Technology, Bank of Cyprus, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Convatec, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Future, Grainger, Helios Towers, Nexus Infrastructure, Premier Foods, Restore, Sage, Tritax EuroBox, Tullow Oil, Tyman, United Utilities, Vanquis Banking, Vistry Group

AGM/EGM

Ceres Power, ConvaTec, Costain Group, Eurocell, Global Opportunities Trust, Gresham Technologies, H&T Group, Ibstock, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Lloyds Banking Group, M&C Saatchi, Michelmersh Brick, Next, Predator Oil & Gas Holdings, PYX Resources, Restore, RTW Biotech Opportunities, Secure Trust Bank, Seplat Energy, Triple Point Social Housing REIT, Tyman, Unite Group, Vector Capital, Vistry, WAG Payment Solutions

Friday 17 May

Trading statements

Land Securities, XLMedia

AGM/EGM

Bank Of Cyprus, Central Asia Metals

