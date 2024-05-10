The Week Ahead: Vodafone, BT, Imperial Brands, Burberry, easyJet
There are some popular companies updating the market in the days ahead, so expect plenty to talk about and possibly some trading opportunities. Here are the key dates for your diary.
10th May 2024 13:25
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 13 May
Trading statements
Burford Capital, Caledonia Mining, Cerillion, Diploma, HgCapital Trust, Huddled Group, Team Internet, Victrex
AGM/EGM
88 Energy, 888 Holdings, hVIVO, Kore Potash
Tuesday 14 May
Trading statements
Angling Direct, Currys, DCC, Flutter Entertainment, Greggs, Marston's, On The Beach, Renew Holdings, Treatt, Virgin Money UK, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD).
AGM/EGM
Aptitude Software, Chesnara, Cirata, Computacenter, EKF Diagnostics, FDM Group, Henderson High Income Trust, Kakuzi, Luceco, Midwich, Phoenix Group, TI Fluid Systems
Wednesday 15 May
Trading statements
Britvic, Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), Compass Group, Creo Medical, Experian, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), Keller, Lords Group Trading, Marshalls, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Titon Holdings, TP ICAP, Tui AG, Vertu Motors
AGM/EGM
Accrol Group, Aura Renewable Acquisitions, Barratt Developments, Bridgepoint, Burford Capital, Conduit, Funding Circle Holdings, Gama Aviation, GCP Asset Backed Income Fund, Greggs, IQGeo, Literacy Capital, Marshalls, Mpac Group, Redrow, Renewables Infrastructure Group, Savills, Seneca Growth Capital VCT, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, St James's Place, TP ICAP, Vesuvius
Thursday 16 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, Shell, Bunzl, Fevertree Drinks, GSK, Tesco.
Trading statements
Auction Technology, Bank of Cyprus, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Convatec, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Future, Grainger, Helios Towers, Nexus Infrastructure, Premier Foods, Restore, Sage, Tritax EuroBox, Tullow Oil, Tyman, United Utilities, Vanquis Banking, Vistry Group
AGM/EGM
Ceres Power, ConvaTec, Costain Group, Eurocell, Global Opportunities Trust, Gresham Technologies, H&T Group, Ibstock, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Lloyds Banking Group, M&C Saatchi, Michelmersh Brick, Next, Predator Oil & Gas Holdings, PYX Resources, Restore, RTW Biotech Opportunities, Secure Trust Bank, Seplat Energy, Triple Point Social Housing REIT, Tyman, Unite Group, Vector Capital, Vistry, WAG Payment Solutions
Friday 17 May
Trading statements
Land Securities, XLMedia
AGM/EGM
Bank Of Cyprus, Central Asia Metals
