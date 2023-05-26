The Week Ahead: WH Smith, Dr Martens, Pennon
Attention shifts to some high-profile FTSE 250 companies in the days ahead. Here are the important dates for your diary.
Monday 29 May
Stock market closed for May Bank Holiday
Tuesday 30 May
Trading statements
Corre Energy, Greencore, Hollywood Bowl, Oxford BioDynamics, Silver Bullet Data Services, Softcat, SpaceandPeople, Tremor International
AGM/EGM
Alba Mineral Resources, Aseana Properties, BioPharma Credit, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings, Maintel Holdings, Malvern International, Manx Financial, Sportech, Superdry, Watchstone
Wednesday 31 May
Trading statements
B&M European Value Retail, Bloomsbury Publishing, DP Eurasia NV, Impax Asset Management, Ithaca Energy, NWF Group, Premier Miton, Tern, WH Smith (LSE:SMWH)
AGM/EGM
Advanced Medical Solutions, Aferian, Bakkavor, CleanTech Lithium, Dianomi, DigitalBox, Emmerson, International Public Partnerships, Predator Oil & Gas, Rotala, Thungela Resources, TruSpine Technologies
Thursday 1 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include National Grid (LSE:NG.), Sage Group (The) (LSE:SGE) and Severn Trent (LSE:SVT)
Trading statements
Auto Trader, Dr. Martens Ordinary Shares (LSE:DOCS), Pennon Group (LSE:PNN), Trinity Exploration & Production
AGM/EGM
Northcoders, PageGroup, Rurelec, Tanfield Group
Friday 2 June
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
BH Macro, Cap-XX Ltd, Kibo Energy, Mirriad Advertising
