The Week Ahead: WH Smith, Dr Martens, Pennon

26th May 2023 11:00

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Attention shifts to some high-profile FTSE 250 companies in the days ahead. Here are the important dates for your diary.

Monday 29 May

Stock market closed for May Bank Holiday

Tuesday 30 May

Trading statements

Corre Energy, Greencore, Hollywood Bowl, Oxford BioDynamics, Silver Bullet Data Services, Softcat, SpaceandPeople, Tremor International

AGM/EGM

Alba Mineral Resources, Aseana Properties, BioPharma Credit, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings, Maintel Holdings, Malvern International, Manx Financial, Sportech, Superdry, Watchstone

Wednesday 31 May

Trading statements

B&M European Value Retail, Bloomsbury Publishing, DP Eurasia NV, Impax Asset Management, Ithaca Energy, NWF Group, Premier Miton, Tern, WH Smith (LSE:SMWH)

AGM/EGM

Advanced Medical Solutions, Aferian, Bakkavor, CleanTech Lithium, Dianomi, DigitalBox, Emmerson, International Public Partnerships, Predator Oil & Gas, Rotala, Thungela Resources, TruSpine Technologies

Thursday 1 June

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include National Grid (LSE:NG.), Sage Group (The) (LSE:SGE) and Severn Trent (LSE:SVT)

Trading statements

Auto Trader, Dr. Martens Ordinary Shares (LSE:DOCS), Pennon Group (LSE:PNN), Trinity Exploration & Production

AGM/EGM

Northcoders, PageGroup, Rurelec, Tanfield Group

Friday 2 June

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

BH Macro, Cap-XX Ltd, Kibo Energy, Mirriad Advertising

