The Week Ahead: YouGov, Raspberry Pi, SSE
There are very few FTSE 100 companies issuing updates in the coming days, but plenty of smaller companies will keep investors interested. Here are the key dates for your diary.
28th March 2025 12:48
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 31 March
Trading statements
Artisanal Spirits, Itaconix, Inspired, Petershill Partners, Portmeirion, RTW Biotech Opportunities, YouGov (LSE:YOU)
AGM/EGM
Angus Energy, APQ Global, CapAI, Idox, Lexington Gold, Priority Intelligence Group, River Global, UPL Ltd, Zenova Group
Tuesday 1 April
Trading statements
Corero Network Security, Pantheon Infrastructure, Pinewood Technologies, Renew Holdings, Serica Energy, Travis Perkins
AGM/EGM
DCI Advisors, Hornby
Wednesday 2 April
Trading statements
Argentex, Big Technologies, Distribution Finance Capital Holdings, Gattaca, Merchants Trust, Norman Broadbent, Raspberry Pi Holdings (LSE:RPI), Seeing Machines, SSE (LSE:SSE)
AGM/EGM
Brunner Investment Trust
Thursday 3 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include InterContinental Hotels Group, Phoenix Group and Smiths Group.
Trading statements
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon, Moonpig, VH Global Energy Infrastructure
AGM/EGM
Rio Tinto
Friday 4 April
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
