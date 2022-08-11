What other investors are reading right now: 11 August 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) Insider: buying at Rolls-Royce and two FTSE 250 stocks

Popular engineer Rolls-Royce had a setback after latest results, but some think the selling is overdone. A FTSE 250 stock trading near an eight-year low has also attracted heavy buying.

2) Ian Cowie: why I’d rather buy the tech dip than sell

Some fund managers, including Stephen Yiu of Blue Whale Capital, are bailing out of big tech, but our columnist is keeping the faith. Here he explains why.

3) Scottish Mortgage reassures investors over its unlisted holdings

The giant trust revalued its private stocks 351 times in the first half of the year in response to public market volatility. .

4) Legal & General increases profit and pays bumper dividend

Always a generous dividend payer, the FTSE 100 insurance giant has increased the payout again as profits grow. Our head of markets runs through the interim results and also latest developments moving global share prices.

5) Bargain Hunter: 13 eye-catching investment trust discounts

We highlight investment trusts with the biggest gap between their current discount and their five-year average.

6) 10 high-quality tech shares that might be on sale

After a grim first half of 2022, the tech sector received a massive boost in July. Stock screening expert Ben Hobson has scanned the market for the UK shares most likely to benefit if the recovery continues.

7) Stockwatch: buy the drop at this FTSE 100 dividend share

A decline in share price at this blue-chip income play “looks irrational”, argues companies analyst Edmond Jackson. Here’s why he thinks there’s an opportunity to lock in a 7% yield.

8) Share Sleuth: with three firms to choose from, here’s the one I bought

Richard Beddard has added a new share to the portfolio. He explains why the firm beat two other companies on his shortlist.

9) Stockwatch: the outlook for UK shares amid recession warning

The case for a hard financial landing is gathering force, says companies analysts Edmond Jackson, but better prospects for equities may be on the horizon.

10) Richard Beddard: can this stock keep boxing clever?

Our companies analyst appraises a profitable business in an un-flashy industry that enjoys a scale advantage and has expansion ambitions.