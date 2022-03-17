What other investors are reading right now: 17 March 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) Ian Cowie: battery trust play for shift away from Russian energy

Our columnist points out that reducing our energy dependency on Russia has never been more important and urgent.

2) Energy independence: shares to benefit from green energy boom

Conflict in Ukraine has highlighted precisely why the West must depend less on Russia for its energy supply. This explains renewed interest in these alternative energy stocks.

3) The funds protecting investors from inflation and conflict in Ukraine

Stock markets are giving investors a bumpy ride, but some funds and investment trusts offer refuge.

4) Stockwatch: why I think this sin share is a priority for ‘buy’ lists

There are plenty of reasons why it makes investment sense in a potentially increasingly challenging environment, says our companies expert.

5) Zelensky’s list of shame: global brands still working in Russia

Ukraine has put further pressure on international corporations still working in Russia to pull out as the conflict enters a third week. Here are some of the companies still open for business in Moscow..

6) Stockwatch: is now the right time to buy the oil majors?

Our companies analyst makes the case that oil prices are set to stay elevated and whether the current dip in stock prices is a useful buying opportunity.

7) A buying opportunity at the world's biggest food company

Like many other stocks, the largest food company around is not immune from repercussions of the conflict in Ukraine, but this solid, profitable, well-run business is one to own, believes our overseas investing expert.

8) The 17 investment trusts that have raised dividends for over 20 years

Seven of these ‘dividend heroes’ boast more than 50 years of consecutive increases.

9) Nine things to watch for in the chancellor’s Spring Statement 2022O

On Wednesday 23 March, chancellor Rishi Sunak will present a Spring Statement to the House of Commons. What could we expect him to focus on this time, and what surprises might he have up his sleeve?

10) An investment trust sector for ‘building back better’

Kepler turns the spotlight on infrastructure and renewable energy.