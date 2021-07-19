Where to invest in Q3 2021? Four experts have their say

In commodity markets, timber (North Americans call it lumber) has been a focus of much attention lately among fund managers. Not surprising. It has doubled and then halved in the space of the last couple of months. The timber price’s volatile behaviour seems to have been almost enough on its own to convince financial markets to accept the central bankers’ argument that the threat of inflation from post-pandemic bottlenecks might prove “transitory”.

The result has been a rally in prices at the longer end of US and UK government bond markets as those inflation fears have receded. They have not entirely gone away, though.

As Aberdeen Standard’s Richard Dunbar points out: “The soaring price of timber choked off demand but stimulated increased supply, so the price fell. Surprise, surprise. But it is still 80% higher than pre-pandemic levels.”

Indeed, commodities generally have been the best-performing asset class for investors so far this year with the oil price up nearly 50% and industrial metals averaging a 20% rise.

Post-pandemic bottlenecks

Those bottlenecks should not surprise us, Dunbar argues. “We are going from a global economy that slammed on the brakes because of Covid-19 and has now put its foot hard down on the accelerator.”

Schroders’ Keith Wade agrees: “The bottlenecks are a symptom of the low level of stocks and inventories everywhere. They will have to be replenished and that could lead to another bounce in global activity this autumn.”

Meanwhile, gold has underperformed as those inflation fears receded while many players in the gold market were tempted into cryptocurrencies. “The best indicator we have for gold is the real (inflation adjusted) yield and that remains quite low,” Wade points out.

Equities however are not far off record highs. “There have been record inflows of funds into equity markets, partly reflecting the rise in savings levels - prompted by the pandemic,” says Rob Burdett of BMO Global Asset Management. “With these markets at or near record levels and a lot has got to go right for some of these valuations to be justified.”

David Coombs at Rathbones agrees: “I am not saying equities are cheap or a steal but the pandemic has made people more cautious. They are saving more and those savings are tending towards equities. A lot of people think equities are the only game in town.”

Burdett thinks the level of inflows of new funds should have sent prices even higher. “That suggests a lot of churn in the markets and plenty of people taking profits,” he says.

Equities the most attractive asset class

Our panel remain overweight in equities, but there is a more defensive stance. For example, both Coombs and Burdett retain high cash positions while lowering their exposure to more volatile emerging markets. The average panel score in emerging markets is now 4.8, an underweight position (with 5 being neutral).

In US equities, Burdett has finally ended his underweight stance by raising his score from 4 to 5. “It is the region of the world where the economy is behaving most normally,’ he argues. “The Delta variant of the virus has not taken hold there, but the vaccination roll-out is going ahead rapidly.”

Wade takes a more cautious approach holding his score at five but has considered going lower. “We are not really brave enough at this point to go underweight in the US,” he admits.

“You need to be there for exposure to growth and technology companies. But there are signs of the US economy peaking, while the US central bank has taken much bigger steps towards monetary tightening than other leading economies. We are not expecting the US economy to stall or anything like that but market expectations have risen considerably.”

Coombs and Dunbar both make the US their favourite equities sector. “Quality and growth is what you get in the US,” Dunbar claims. “Overall, we at Aberdeen Standard have an optimistic view of the global economy despite the uncertainties. A lot of people expect a correction, but we expect an annual return in the medium term of 6% or 7% on equities. We are being paid a sufficient premium over bonds to take the risk in equities.”

The performance of equities worldwide in the last three months at least seems to bear out some of Dunbar’s confidence. Of the major markets, only Japan failed to make progress in the period while the US’ S&P 500 Index rose 8.5%, the UK FTSE 100 was up 5.7% and the Euro Stoxx 50 Index advanced by 5.2%.

Dunbar also points to the boom in merger and acquisition activity to support his case. “The last six months has been one of the best periods ever for bids and deals,” he says. “You would not have thought that would be possible a year ago.”