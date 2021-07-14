Funds and trusts four professionals are buying and selling: Q3 2021

Our panel of expert investors detail recent trading activity.

Vincent Ropers, co-manager of TB Wise Multi-Asset Growth and TB Wise Multi-Asset Income Reason to be bullish: the easy gains for financial markets, which started when the path for a global economic recovery became clear in the fourth quarter of last year, are likely behind us. This doesn’t mean that it is all downhill from here though, and there are many assets where attractive valuations can now act as a catalyst in themselves for further upside. Reason to be bearish: from now on, more attention will be paid to macroeconomic data points, particularly inflation, and whether central banks are forced to tighten their policies to prevent the economy from overheating. While they are likely to remain accommodative for as long as possible, central bankers are walking a tightrope and any tweak to their commitments of support will be scrutinised and create volatility. Bought: Ropers’ team participated in a new share issuance by the Polar Capital Global Financials (LSE:PCFT) trust. “Financials are, in our mind, one of those areas with significant upside left, benefiting from robust balance sheets, attractive valuations and a positive correlation with rising yields,” he says. The global and specialised approach of the Polar Capital managers also gives them exposure to interesting growth themes through emerging markets, fintech and smaller companies in the sector. Increased: the allocation to private equity has been increased this quarter, particularly through the Oakley Capital Investment Trust (LSE:OCI). “In addition to the quality of the manager and of its concentrated portfolio of companies, we think private equity currently offers a rare opportunity to invest as if looking into a crystal ball,” says Ropers. He argues that the tide-lifts-all-boats environment seen over the past few months is likely to have positively impacted private companies in line with their public counterparts, but this is yet to be reflected in valuations since those are only reviewed periodically. “One can thus reasonably expect the Oakley portfolio to be revalued higher and the current 10% discount to look attractive in hindsight.” Trimmed: Ropers’ team didn’t exit any position this quarter but, as usual, actively took profits from winners to recycle their gains into new positions. One such position where they took some profits was in the AVI Global Trust (LSE:AGT). It has performed strongly over the past year thanks to a combination of good stock-picking and tightening of the discount in both its portfolio of holding companies and external trusts, and the trust itself. “This remains our largest position though and we believe that this trust continues to be well placed to perform strongly going forward,” says Ropers. Six things you must do before buying any share

John Husselbee, head of multi-asset at Liontrust Reason to be bullish: global stocks ended June with a fifth consecutive positive quarter as reflation continues. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs once again, buoyed by news of a massive infrastructure deal in the US. Reason to be bearish: overall, there is a growing feeling markets had a fairly easy ride in the first stage of recovery from the pandemic, with recent peak data driving new highs, but more volatility is expected over the summer and equities could remain rangebound as investors wait to see what the Federal Reserve and other central banks decide. At the very least, expectations of higher inflation are becoming more commonplace and while unlikely to panic policymakers into aggressive tightening, it does signal crisis-level policy is no longer essential. Bought: one new addition to Husselbee's portfolio has been VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LSE:GSEO. "We participated in this IPO to diversify our UK infrastructure allocation through a more global investment in sustainable energy infrastructure assets," he says. This trust has a broad mandate to invest in energy generation (wind, solar, hydro), energy storage (batteries) and energy transportation (pipelines). Increased: the holding in Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LSE:CORD) has been increased. "We added to our position via an attractive C share class issue, following our initial IPO allocation in February 2021," says Husselbee, adding that their strategy provides access to core digital infrastructure assets such as data centres, telecommunication towers, and fibre networks in the UK, Europe and the US. Sold: a holding sold recently was JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LSE:JARA). "We sold this diversified property and infrastructure portfolio focused on the US and Asia," he says. The team wanted to reduce exposure to such diversified plays and recycle the proceeds towards more focused, higher-conviction strategies in core infrastructure (as outlined above) and specialist property. The four multi-manager panellists Peter Hewitt is a director and investment manager with the BMO global equities team, and fund manager of the BMO Managed Portfolio Trust, where he specialises in investment trusts. John Husselbee is head of multi-asset at Liontrust. He manages a range of multi-asset funds, including growth and income portfolios. Vincent Ropers is a portfolio manager at Wise Funds, responsible for multi-asset strategies, using value and fundamental investment styles. He is co-manager of TB Wise Multi-Asset Growth and TB Wise Multi-Asset Income. David Hambidge is head of multi-asset investment at Premier Miton Investors. He helped set up the fund-of-funds operation in 1995 and is regarded as one of the UK's most experienced multi-managers.