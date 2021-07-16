Inflation is the big risk, but here’s what else is worrying investors

Super 60 fund and trust managers name their biggest fear for the second half of 2021.

The coronavirus may continue to defy all efforts to suppress it, but - for the world’s financial markets at least - it is starting to lose its potency. While a resurgence still has the potential to disrupt, investor attention has started to look for risks elsewhere, asking where the next significant shock could emerge.

When considering risk, former US defense secretary Donald Rumsfeld’s concept of known knowns and unknown unknowns is useful. The Covid-19 outbreak fell squarely into the ‘unknown unknowns’ segment – few had predicted it and, initially, even fewer understood its potential significance. While these events can be disruptive, fund managers cannot plan for them except through the usual good practices of diversification and portfolio construction.

For the most part, fund managers need to deal in known knowns, the risks that they can understand and manage. Here, there is one clear risk that dominates investor thinking: inflation. It is perhaps not difficult to see why this is exercising fund managers. In June, the US reported its highest inflation print since 2008 and inflation has been picking up across the globe. A confluence of government stimulus packages, supply bottlenecks, economic recovery and pent-up spending has created the perfect conditions for rising prices.

Anthony Cross, co-manager of the Liontrust Special Situations fund, says inflation is the greatest non-Covid risk for markets in the year ahead. “Concerns about inflation have become increasingly prominent over the last few months following inflation readings in the UK and elsewhere which have come in ahead of market expectation,” he says.

“As the world economy continues to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, the prospect of unleashing the pent-up demand that has built up since early 2020 could potentially drive a sustained move higher in prices.”

Inflation has a number of knock-on risks. In the early stages, higher prices leave the consumer with less money in their pocket to support economic growth. Further ahead, there is the risk that central banks are forced to raise interest rates, which raises the cost of borrowing and depresses economic growth. This is often a catalyst for recession. Often, just the anticipation of higher rates is enough to derail markets.

Will inflation be cyclical or structural?

The key question is whether the current inflationary pressures prove to be cyclical or structural. If they are cyclical and tail off towards the end of the year, then there will be little need to raise interest rates. This scenario is largely priced into markets today. However, if it persists for longer than expected, central bankers may come under pressure to raise rates and there could be consequences for financial markets.

Eric Burns, chief analyst at Sanford DeLand, which manages the CFP SDL UK Buffettology fund, says inflation can be good for markets as long as it doesn’t get out of control: “Unless we are in for a return to the 1970s, then a bit more inflation can actually be healthy for equities; as long as you hold the right ones...if there’s a bit more inflation coming down the pipe then those companies with the ability to pass on increased costs to customers should be the ones to own.”

Cross agrees: “Companies with these high and sustainable barriers to competition should be better able to weather exogenous shocks such as increasing inflationary pressures. We would emphasise that a company with true pricing power can pass on some or all cost inflation rather than having to absorb it through a reduction in profit margins.”

The risk is that inflation becomes structural and hard to control, raising input prices for companies and forcing a rise in interest rates. Burns says that there could be disruption in bond markets that spills over into the stock market: “Rather than inflation itself, our view is that the bigger risk is a disorderly repricing of the yield curve as investors realise interest rates of 0.1% aren’t compatible with inflation of 2-3% in the long run.” There is precedent for this: in 2013, the ‘taper tantrum’ – the market response to the Federal Reserve paring back quantitative easing – proved disruptive for markets.