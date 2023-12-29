20 most-popular AIM companies at the moment

Investors are well aware that 2023 has been another poor year when it comes to the overall performance of AIM, but it has also been a weaker period for trading volumes of AIM shares. Also, the lack of new admissions and recent outflow of companies from AIM has further contributed to the market capitalisation of AIM, down nearly 24% to £74.54 billion in the 12 months to the end of November 2023.

By the end of November, there were 9.28 million trades in the year, which were valued at £46.7 billion. At the same time last year, the number of trades was 13.65 million worth £63.1 billion. For all of 2022, there were 14.4 million trades valued at £66.6 billion.

To put that in perspective, the record number of annual trades was 20.3 million in 2021, and 2022 was the third-highest figure. The total value in 2022 was the fifth highest.

This year looks set to end with the lowest number of trades in a single year since 2016. The daily number of trades so far in 2023 is less than 50% of the 2021 figure of 80,267. The total value of trades is already higher than in 2016, but it is not likely to hit the figures in any subsequent year.

Top 20 AIM shares

In the latest monthly figures, the top 20 companies were responsible for more than 279,000 trades, which accounted for 37% of trades on AIM and 29.2% of their value in the month. In the previous November, the top 20 generated more than 495,000 trades, which was 46.7% of trades in the month and 38% of the total value.

This does show that there is a better spread of trading throughout the constituents of AIM, although there are still plenty that have limited liquidity.

Looking at the 20 most-traded AIM companies in November 2023, there are 13 that were in the top 2020 12 months earlier. Some of the larger companies have left AIM.

These include life science products supplier Abcam, which dropped its AIM quotation on 14 December 2022. Since joining AIM on 3 November 2005, Abcam’s adjusted share price increased from 167p to 1,226p. That made it one of the largest AIM companies when it left to concentrate on the Nasdaq listing. Despite opposition from one of the founders, Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) succeeded in a $24 (£18.90)/share bid late in 2023.

Fuel-cell technology developer Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR) moved to the Main Market at the end of June 2023, having joined AIM in November 2004.

These two companies were the third and fourth most-traded companies in November 2022. There were a combined 78,586 trades, which was 7.4% of the trades on AIM in November 2022 and they were worth £389.37 million – 8% of total traded value. The lack of new admissions made this difficult to replace.

Alaska-focused oil and gas explorer Pantheon Resources (LSE:PANR) was the seventh most-traded company last November with 27,446 trades and one year later the figure had fallen to 7,326. Tremor International Ltd (LSE:TRMR) trades declined from 24,469 to 7,486.

Kettle components and heating appliances supplier Strix Group (LSE:KETL), Harland & Wolff Group Holdings (LSE:HARL) and Baron Oil (LSE:BOIL) are the other three companies not in the 2023 top 20. All three had declines in number of trades of more than two-thirds.

Top 20 traded AIM companies: November 2023

Source: London Stock Exchange, November 2023.

Budget airline and tour operator Jet2 Ordinary Shares (LSE:JET2) is not just back to being the largest company on AIM it is also the most-traded share in terms of number of bargains and value of trades.

Litigation finance provider Burford Capital Ltd (LSE:BUR) was the biggest mover in the top 20 having moved from 18 in November 2022 to second. The number of trades jumped from 12,424 to 22,274. There has been a sharp decline in the number of trades in the other companies. Winning a major court case in September attracted attention to the shares.

The number of trades in online fashion retailer Boohoo Group (LSE:BOO) has more than halved to 20,808. In November 2021, there were 93,810 trades. This shows how much boohoo has fallen out of favour with disappointing trading results. The value of the trades has fallen from £313.9 million to £53.2 million because of the slump in the share price. The share price has recovered in the fourth quarter of 2023, but it is still below the 50p a share placing price when boohoo joined AIM on 14 March 2014.

Fuel-cell companies are also out of favour and ITM Power (LSE:ITM) dipped from the most-traded share to eighth most-traded, with the number of trades declining by more than two-thirds.