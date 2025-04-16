Which of these four bank stocks should you be buying?

There is good news and there is bad news. Which do you want first? Alas, this is not the prelude to a joke. This is the reality of first-quarter financial results from American companies reporting in what is one of the trickiest situations that most investors have ever faced.

We will have the good news first. Banks have got the reporting season off to a great start. The biggest in the bunch, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), set the pace as usual by beating market expectations, with revenue up 8% and profits 14% higher, thanks mainly to a jump in equities trading, as Keith Bowman reported.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) had a similar story with revenue from equities hitting a new record at $4.2 billion, a rise of 27%. Net earnings in the quarter rose 15% to $4.7 billion on revenue 6% ahead at just over $15 billion.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) is another bank to beat forecasts with rising revenue and profits in the first quarter, as Keith Bowman reported.

Wells Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), as often seems to be the case, was out of line with the sector, this time producing mixed quarterly results. Revenue fell fractionally to $20.15 billion, failing to reach the consensus figure, although net income offered consolation, rising 5.8% to $4.9 billion.

Now for the bad news. That quarter came entirely before the impact of US President Donald Trump’s so-called Liberation Day when his much-delayed up-and-down tariffs were introduced. There is almost certainly worse to come in the second quarter and beyond. How far beyond not even Trump himself seems to know.

JP Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon went so far as to say there was a 50-50 chance of recession in the United States. His opposite number at Goldman, David Solomon, was perhaps a little wiser in making no reference to the global economic background or the likely impact of rising tariffs. The fact is that no-one, not even the heads of large global banks, knows where we are heading, especially with the chief protagonist of the tariff wars seemingly changing his mind at random.

Already there are some weaknesses in banking results. Goldman reported investment banking fees down 8% and asset and wealth management revenue 2.9% lower. More worrying was a 3.2% slippage in revenue from Platform Solutions, its financial technology and transaction banking services arm, which one might have expected to be growing. Wells Fargo suffered falling revenue and profits from falling interest rates.

The big fear for banks is stagflation, which is a real possibility in the United States given the uncertainties of Trump’s economic policies. Tariff wars are likely to hold back economic growth, at least in the short term, by disrupting the supply chain. They are also inflationary, in that cheap imports are choked off and consumer choice is restricted.

Inflation will lead to higher interest rates, whatever pressure Trump puts on the Federal Reserve Board to reduce them. Higher interest rates normally suit banks as they allow a widening of the spread between borrowing and lending rates. However, if the economy is stagnating at the same time, then borrowers will find it harder to pay higher interest, and bad debts will rise. Already JPMorgan has raised its bad debt provisions from $1.9 billion to $3.3 billion.

Banking shares do seem to be stabilising after a shaky start to April, although there is a long arduous road ahead. Goldman shares dropped from $585 to $460 but have now recovered to around $495, where the price/earnings (PE) ratio is less demanding than that of most New-York listed shares at 12.2 and the yield is reasonable at 2.38%.