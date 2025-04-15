Investing through the storm: Q&A with ii experts on market volatility
interactive investor experts answer your questions on how to invest with confidence amid the noise.
15th April 2025 14:31
Share on
Have questions about investing during uncertain times?
With market volatility ramping up in recent weeks, in response to tariffs and trade disputes, it’s easy to feel unsure about how best to position your portfolio.
- Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
That’s why we hosted a 30-minute Q&A with interactive investor experts to answer your questions on how to invest with confidence amid the noise.
Panel:
Lee Wild, head of equity strategy
Sam Benstead, fixed income lead
Craig Rickman, personal finance editor
Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.