Why we’re adding to one of our bond funds

To help our members make sense of the vast array of funds available, we put them into our Saltydog Groups, based on the volatility of the sectors they are in.

The two least-volatile sectors are Standard Money Market and Short Term Money Market. These are in our “Safe Haven” Group. The returns that you are likely to get from these funds is closely linked to the interest rate set by the Bank of England. When interest rates were very low, in the aftermath of the financial crisis and during the Covid pandemic, these funds only just about made enough to cover their management charges, and sometimes they failed to do that.

Over the past couple of years, interest rates have been higher and so the returns have gone up. In our demonstration portfolios, we hold the Royal London Short Term Money Market fund and the L&G Cash Trust fund. They have both gone up by around 5.25% in the past year. In times of uncertainty, they are a relatively safe place to invest, but the gains will always be limited. With interest rates beginning to fall, I would also expect the returns from these funds to start to drop.

Funds in our “Slow Ahead” Group can generate higher returns, but they are a bit more volatile. We have recently reduced the amount invested in the money market funds and added to one of the funds that we were already holding from the “Slow Ahead” Group.

The Slow AheadGroup is made up of the funds in the £ High Yield, £ Corporate Bond, £ Strategic Bond, Targeted Absolute Return, and the mixed investment sectors. There are three mixed investment sectors. Mixed Investment 0-35% Shares, Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares, and Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares.

When equity markets are performing well, I would expect the mixed investment sectors to do better than the bond sectors. I would also expect the sector that has the most exposure to the stock markets, Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares, to do better than the other mixed investment sectors.

That was certainly the case earlier this year. The Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector was the best-performing sector in the Slow Ahead Group in the first and second quarters of the year.

However, in the third quarter the bond sectors beat the mixed investment sectors. In fact, the £ High Yield and £ Strategic Bond sectors, outperformed all the other Investment Association (IA) sectors apart from China/Greater China and Infrastructure.

When we looked at our analysis last week, the Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector was back at the top of the “Slow Ahead” Group, based on its performance over four, 12 and 26 weeks.

These were the leading funds over the previous 26 weeks.