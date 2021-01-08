Wild’s Winter Portfolios 2020: we beat the market  

Investors remain stuck on a stock market rollercoaster with more stomach-churning twists and turns than any amusement park ride. A pandemic crash, rapid recovery, then a pause followed by a sharp dip, and now another steep ascent. What could possibly happen next?

For Wild’s Winter Portfolios, the final month of a truly horrible 2020 was blessed with success. Both the consistent and aggressive baskets of shares rose sharply, outperforming the FTSE 350 benchmark index.

That was welcome relief, having lagged the wider market from 9 November when Pfizer announced its Covid vaccine. That sparked a rush into cheap stocks hit hard by the pandemic, leaving quality stocks that make up Wild’s portfolios behind.

December was a catch-up month, with the consistent portfolio up 7% and the higher-risk aggressive portfolio up 5.3%. That leaves the pair up 4.9% and 7.5% respectively this winter. However, they’ve got some way to go to match the FTSE 350. While the benchmark index was up just 3.6% in December, a 12.3% gain in November has it up 16.4% for the first two months of this year’s seasonal strategy.

As always with these portfolios, the primary aim is to return profit. Beating the benchmark comes second, but there are still four months for it to happen.

Wild’s Consistent Winter Portfolio 2020-21