Will there be festive cheer for UK investors in December 2023?

Last month, at the end of a miserable October for global stock markets, I suggested investors could do with a period of calm. Well, my wish came true, and many markets and regions head into the Christmas period boasting double-digit returns for 2023. Much of the optimism revolves around data coming out of the US indicating central bank monetary policy is working. A rapid rise in interest rates is dampening inflation and cooling the economy just enough to avoid a recession. This Goldilocks scenario makes it more likely we’ll see a first cut in borrowing costs some time next year. Learn more: Low Cost Investment Platform | Interactive investor Offers | General Investing with ii As you can see in the chart below, the VIX volatility index halved last month. And America’s Nasdaq tech index and stock markets in Japan, Germany, Brazil, France and India are now up 12% or more so far this year.

Source: Morningstar. Total returns in GBP. Past performance is no guide to future performance. However, three of the December declines have occurred since 2014, and a run of three positive Decembers ended in 2022 when both the UK indices fell 1.6%, or a fraction less on a total return basis. Others did much worse. The Nasdaq slumped by 9%, the Nikkei by 7% and European markets by 3% or more. Investors took fright as they considered a perfect storm of rising inflation, higher interest rates, the Ukraine war and recession fears. As central banks in the US, UK and Europe had all just raised interest rates by 50 basis points, weak data and further hawkish rhetoric from policymakers raise the prospect of dire economic consequences. The mood seems considerably better this festive period. While the threat of economic trouble remains, the data is telling us that a deep recession is unlikely, and interest rates could begin to decline at some point in 2024. Those positives are currently being factored into equity markets.