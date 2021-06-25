Your vote counts: FTSE 100 star stock is guaranteed a rough ride

Two blue-chips hold AGMs in the days ahead. One of them faces a big protest vote against excessive director pay during lockdown.

A record of delivering for shareholders is unlikely to spare JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) as it looks set to be the next big company to face an AGM backlash over pay levels in the pandemic.

Criticism of the big bonuses paid to executive chairman Peter Cowgill means the FTSE 100 index company is expected to join Whitbread (LSE:WTB) and Morrisons (LSE:MRW) in seeing significant shareholder dissent.

The group, which took government support during the pandemic, also faces questions over the gender balance on its board and Cowgill's continued dual role as chief executive and chairman.

The meeting takes place on Thursday and is part of a busy week for AGMs, with Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Provident Financial (LSE:PFG) and gold miner Petropavlovsk (LSE:POG) engaging with shareholders on Wednesday and Trainline (LSE:TRN) and 3i Group (LSE:III) among the others to do so the following day.

JD Sports Fashion (1 July)

The £4.3 million total bonus paid to executive chairman Peter Cowgill in a year when the retail chain received substantial government support has drawn the ire of voting advisory groups.

Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) have recommended rejection of the company's remuneration report, even though JD paid dividends to shareholders worth £16.7 million and was one of the best performing FTSE 100 stocks over the year.

Cowgill has already defended the bonus by telling BBC's World at One programme that the majority of the award had been agreed prior to the pandemic.

When asked about the potential for shareholders to vote against, he said: "Why would you when the company has progressed, it's provided increasing levels of employment throughout? It's expanded internationally, it's created continued growth."

In 2019, shareholders backed plans by the company to pay Cowgill a special bonus in four instalments of £1.5 million in order to reflect his lack of involvement in the long-term incentive scheme. The third payment was delayed to January this year, bringing the special bonus element in this year's report to £3 million.

Cowgill, who reduced his salary by 75% for three months during the pandemic, had also been in line for an annual bonus opportunity equivalent to 200% of his salary or £1.7 million. However, the remuneration committee reduced this to 150%, or £1.3 million, to leave Cowgill with a total pay package worth £5 million for 2020/21.

Despite the reduction, ISS said the bonus payment at a time when JD benefited from the UK government's furlough scheme was not considered to be in line with good practice.

JD used the scheme to support jobs and maintains it is different to Primark owner Associated British Foods and ASOS, both of whom have volunteered to repay the money.

The non-binding pay report vote is one of several areas of contention for shareholders to consider, with ISS also recommending a vote against the new three-year remuneration policy.

The scheme introduces share-based awards to the long-term incentive plan (LTIP), but executives apart from Cowgill will still receive the majority of it as cash. ISS said: “Share awards will vest five years from grant, however cash awards will vest after three years. Overall, the structure of the LTIP awards remains market-lagging and is not fully in line with UK best practice.”

ISS believes a vote against Cowgill's re-election is also justified, given that his ongoing dual role of chief executive and board chair continues to go against the UK corporate governance code.

And as chair of the nomination committee, it also believes Cowgill should be held responsible for JD missing the Hampton-Alexander target of at least 33% of board members being women.

A further vote is recommended against the re-election of independent non-executive director Andrew Leslie. This reflects the significant levels of dissent from shareholders in the seven years since he became chair of the remuneration committee, including 30% of AGM votes going against the company in a protest at the all-cash element of JD's pay scheme.

Kingfisher (30 June)