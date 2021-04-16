Your vote counts: massive bonuses, big salaries and diversity

Shareholders get a chance to have their voices heard on these important issues. Which way will you vote?

Giles told shareholders that the rewards were “proportionate and appropriate” when taking into account the experience of shareholders and employees, as well as Government support. About 750 of the company's 1,100 staff were furloughed in the first pandemic lockdown, with the company also raising £21.1 million from the placing of shares at 40p to support it through the closure of the property market. Shares recovered to 74p by mid-February. Giles said: “The committee believes that the entire senior team, and in particular the executive directors, have provided extraordinary, inspiring and resourceful leadership during an unprecedented year of uncertainty and disruption.” At the AGM last year, more than 20% of votes were cast against the FTSE All-Share company's remuneration policy. Foxtons said the level of support would have been greater had one of its largest shareholders not been prevented from voting due to operational difficulties resulting from Covid-19. Domino's Pizza (Thursday 22nd) The £750,000 a year salary being paid to new chief executive Dominic Paul has been criticised for being 41% more than the pay of predecessor David Wild, who left last year. Voting advisory group ISS said Paul's base salary and the 109% rise to £480,000 for the recently appointed non-executive chairman were “exceptionally high” in the context of the company's ranking in the FTSE 250 index. ii view: Domino’s sells its Icelandic pizza ops

Big day for Domino’s Pizza shares ISS has joined Glass Lewis in recommending to shareholders that they vote against the company's remuneration report at the AGM. Its fellow voting agency said: “Glass Lewis views high fixed pay raises with scepticism, as such remuneration is not directly linked to performance and may serve as a crutch when performance has fallen below expectations.” Glass Lewis is also concerned about the effect that a large increase in base salary can have on short and long-term incentives granted to executives. It prefers that salary increases of this magnitude are phased over a number of years to reflect experience and knowledge acquired. Domino's has defended the pay levels, saying that they were necessary to attract the right candidate. Paul was chief executive of coffee shop business Costa before becoming CEO at Domino's, while new chairman Matt Shattock is the former CEO of spirits company Beam. The annual report said: “Competition for high calibre talent with the specific skillset relevant to our business was fierce. “We found that to attract the candidates that would meet the role profiles and success criteria, we needed to offer compensation that was higher than for the previous incumbents.” Paul's fixed pay and total target compensation are in the upper quartile of the FTSE 250 but Glass Lewis questioned the use of this benchmark when the company is in the lower quartile. Dignity (Thursday 22nd) A resolution seeking the removal of executive chairman Clive Whiley will be put to a vote of shareholders at a special meeting of the funeral services business. Phoenix Asset Management, which has a near-30% stake in the company, wants Whiley's place on the board to be taken by its founder and chief investment officer, Gary Channon. In a letter to Dignity shareholders outlining its vision for the company, Phoenix said it had been left frustrated after two years trying to get the business “heading in the right direction”. It said: “We do not believe it is in shareholders’ best interest to end that. As we have said before, we only have one way of benefitting from our work at Dignity and that is through the share price and dividends. It completely aligns us with all other shareholders.” Stockwatch: what to make of this small-cap firm’s reshuffle?

The Week Ahead: mining sector, Taylor Wimpey, AB Foods Phoenix is in favour of listing the company's crematoria business separately and retaining a majority holding as a way of raising capital and drawing attention to the value of Dignity's shares. It believes this division could be worth over £1 billion. Dignity pointed out that many of the ideas disclosed by Phoenix were already being assessed in detail by the board as part of a root-and-branch review of the business led by Whiley. More details of the plan are expected to be revealed at the company's AGM in June. The board has been boosted by voting advisory bodies Glass Lewis, ISS and Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (PIRC) after they recommended that shareholders should cast their votes against the two resolutions. Dignity said last week: “In light of Phoenix's most recent statements, the independent directors are more convinced than ever that it is in the best interests of shareholders to allow the current management team to finish its work without handing executive control to Phoenix.”