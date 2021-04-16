Your vote counts: massive bonuses, big salaries and diversity

Potential AGM flashpoints next week cover issues of diversity, the payment of executive bonuses in a year of furlough support, and the bumper salary of a new CEO.

The three companies at risk of suffering shareholder revolts at the start of the main season for annual meetings are Drax (LSE:DRX), Foxtons (LSE:FOXT) and Domino's Pizza Group (LSE:DOM) respectively, with voting advisory groups recommending votes are cast against certain resolutions.

Other meetings next week include those of FTSE 100-listed Bunzl (LSE:BNZL) and fellow support services firm Serco (LSE:SRP) on Wednesday, with housebuilder Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.)'s taking place on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a special meeting at funeral services firm Dignity (LSE:DTY) is being billed as a vote on whether to hand executive control to largest shareholder, Phoenix Asset Management.

Drax (Wednesday 21st April)

The power generation firm is facing criticism at its AGM after voting advisory agency Glass Lewis highlighted that the number of women on the company's board was below the 33% threshold recommended in the Hampton-Alexander Review.

Glass Lewis takes a case-by-case approach to gender diversity, but noted Drax had failed to go beyond “boilerplate language” and provided little insight into the strategy the board is employing to enhance diversity.

It is recommending that shareholders hold the head of the nomination committee, company chairman Philip Cox, accountable by voting against his re-election.

In 2017, Drax set a target to increase female representation in senior leadership roles across the group to 40% by the end of 2020, but admitted in this year's annual report that progress has been slower than expected.

Two of its seven board directors and 29% of its senior leadership workforce — covering the top four career levels — are female, with 31.5% females in the total workforce.

Drax said: “During 2020, the board challenged management on the work required to improve in this area and to commit the necessary resources and time to make more impactful progress.”

Glass Lewis recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the company's remuneration report, under which chief executive Will Gardiner received £1.9 million remuneration for 2020.

Despite initial Covid-19 disruption, the North Yorkshire-based owner of the UK's largest renewable power plant finished the year by growing its dividend and share price and also reporting progress towards its ambition of being carbon negative by 2030.

The remuneration figure for Gardiner, who joined the company in 2015 and became chief executive in 2018, includes £767,000 from a long-term incentive scheme where total shareholder returns over a three-year period compared favourably against peers.

Gardiner also received an annual bonus of £439,000, just under half of which related to meeting targets on debt reduction and the cost of production. The remainder of the bonus is covered by the delivery of strategic objectives and will be deferred into shares that will vest in 2024.

Directors were given a 3% pay raise for 2020 and are set to get a further 2% rise for 2021, taking Gardiner's base pay to £572,000 from April.

Last year's AGM saw a strong level of support from shareholders, with 95% backing the triennial vote on remuneration policy and 99% in favour of the annual remuneration report.

Foxtons (Thursday 22nd)

Bonuses paid to chief executive Nic Budden and two other directors have come under fire after a year in which the estate agency chain utilised government support to pay wages for furloughed staff and also benefited from business rates relief.

Voting advisory body ISS is recommending shareholders vote against the company's remuneration report, as well as the re-election of pay committee chairman Alan Giles.

It said there was a “material disconnect” between the bonus outcomes and the company performance for the year, given the benefit of Government support.

Bonus targets were originally set in February but, as Covid-19 rendered these irrelevant, a new set of targets were introduced in June. The company performed strongly against these, but the remuneration committee still used its discretion to reduce the overall outcome by 50%.

Budden received an annual bonus of £389,000 on top of his annual salary of £550,000.