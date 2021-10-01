Your vote counts: why BHP shareholders are told to reject green plan

What do you think about mining companies that claim green credentials? Shareholders get their say very soon. We also bring you the hot votes in the weeks ahead.

BHP Group (LSE:BHP) shareholders are being asked to provide feedback on the mining giant's climate change strategy when the plans are put to an advisory vote at its AGM later this month.

The Anglo-Australian company is aiming to cut the carbon footprint of its operations by 30% by 2030, as well as achieve a 2050 goal of net zero on the Scope 3 emissions that stem from activities linked to its business, such as steelmaking.

Shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended voting against the plan, however, as it wants greater clarity over BHP's use of science-based targets and on the plans for working with customers and suppliers to achieve the Scope 3 goal.

In other AGM news, the meeting of diagnostics firm Novacyt (LSE:NCYT) was cancelled on the morning of the event on Wednesday. It is now taking place on 18 October as a video conference.

Frasers Group (LSE:FRAS), meanwhile, secured approval for a bonus scheme that will pay its new chief executive £100 million if shares reach £15, although there was a significant revolt among the retailer's independent shareholders.

Foxtons has also agreed to review its remuneration policy, having been rebuked by shareholders at this year's AGM over the payment of bonuses to directors when the estate agency business benefited from government support.

When: 9am, Thursday 14 October

Where: QEII Centre, Westminster, London, SW1P 3EE

How to participate: Attendees are required to show a negative lateral flow test or proof of double vaccination. There will be no opportunity for shareholders to meet BHP directors and refreshments will not be served. Shareholders can view a live webcast at bhp.com but will still need to submit their proxy votes by 9am on Tuesday, 12 October. As a dual-listed company, the AGM results won't be known until after the Australian entity meets on 11 November.

Who is in the chair? Travel restrictions mean nine of the Anglo-Australian company's 12-strong board won't be there in person, including chairman Ken MacKenzie and chief executive Mike Henry. Arrangements are in place for them to contribute to the meeting.

Isn't BHP scrapping its dual listing? Not yet. Shareholders won't vote on the plan to unify behind a primary listing in Australia until the first half of next year.

How much is the boss paid? Mike Henry's base salary is unchanged for 2022 at $1.7 million (£1.3 million), the same as when he was appointed in early 2020. His total of $14.5 million (£10.75 million) for the most recent financial year included a bonus of $4.7 million (£3.5 million) paid two-thirds in deferred shares, with $7.9 million (£5.85 million) from a long-term incentive scheme dating back to 2016. Glass Lewis has recommended shareholders vote in favour of the remuneration report.

What else are shareholders voting on? BHP is holding an advisory vote on its climate transition action plan, something it intends to do every three years. It hopes that by doing so it will provide a forum for shareholders to discuss and provide feedback on its progress.

What's in BHP's climate transition action plan? In the 2021 financial year, BHP's greenhouse gas emissions inventory was 418.7 million tonnes (Mt) of carbon dioxide equivalent, based on 16Mt CO2 from its operated assets and 402.5Mt CO2 from the value chain, known as Scope 3. Most of this latter figure is from steelmaking through the processing of iron ore and metallurgical coal. In a net zero future, however, steel is set to play an essential role in supporting urban growth and the deployment of electric transport.

The Scope 3 emissions are outside of BHP's direct control, which means it is working in partnership on carbon neutral solutions. This includes spending $65 million in 2021 on projects focused on steel decarbonisation. As well as being net zero in its own operations by 2050, BHP's target for 2030 anticipates a reduction of at least 30% on 2020 levels.

What's the view of voting agencies? Glass Lewis says the climate transition action plan provides a relatively clear picture on the steps the company is taking, including a view on its capital expenditure in relation to Paris goals. However, the agency is still unsure whether the targets are science-based, adding that the goals for achieving net zero in Scope 3 emissions could also do with more specifics. Believing that further engagement with shareholders is required, Glass Lewis has recommended voting against the proposal.

Barratt Developments