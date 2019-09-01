board of directors

Hugo van Vredenburch – Chairman

Hugo is a financial services professional who joined ii from TMF Group – a multinational professional services firm with 7,500 employees operating in 80 countries – where he was CEO.

Hugo previously held a variety of positions at Goldman Sachs spanning 13 years, including heading up the equities division in Japan, as COO of the global equities division and co-leading the pan-European equities franchise. He retired as partner and managing director in 2005.

Hugo is a non-executive director of Ecospray and Saltus Wealth Management, and chairman of the Spinal Muscular Atrophy UK. He has had a lifelong interest in conservation and is a trustee of Fauna & Flora International.