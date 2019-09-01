board of directors
Meet our team
Board of Directors
Hugo van Vredenburch – Chairman
Hugo is a financial services professional who joined ii from TMF Group – a multinational professional services firm with 7,500 employees operating in 80 countries – where he was CEO.
Hugo previously held a variety of positions at Goldman Sachs spanning 13 years, including heading up the equities division in Japan, as COO of the global equities division and co-leading the pan-European equities franchise. He retired as partner and managing director in 2005.
Hugo is a non-executive director of Ecospray and Saltus Wealth Management, and chairman of the Spinal Muscular Atrophy UK. He has had a lifelong interest in conservation and is a trustee of Fauna & Flora International.
Tim Hanford
Tim is a managing director at J.C. Flowers & Co in Europe and a member of its management committee. Before joining the firm in 2009, Tim’s roles included being co-head of FPK Capital and head of private equity at Dresdner Bank. He also sat on the executive committee of the bank’s Institutional Restructuring Unit. Previously, Tim was based in Hong Kong and Tokyo as head of structured finance and a board director at Schroders.
Currently, Tim also serves on the boards of Castle Trust Capital plc, UK General Insurance Ltd and Otto UK Bidco Limited. Previous investments and board roles include OneSavings Bank plc (LSE : OSB), Pension Insurance Corporation Ltd, Cabot Credit Management, Compagnie Européenne de Prévoyance, Shelbourne Syndicate Services Limited and Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ : ECPG).
He graduated with a BSc in chemical engineering from the University of Birmingham and an MSc in management from Stanford University Graduate School of Business in California, where he was a Sloan Fellow.
John Baines
With more than 30 years’ experience in the financial services industry, at both executive and board level, John brings with him a wealth of institutional, governance and regulatory knowledge. He chairs ii’s audit and risk committees.
He is Chairman of Distribution Finance Capital, and is a director of the State Bank of India (UK) and Bank of Ireland (UK).
John’s previous roles include Coutts Group CFO, CEO of RBS Wealth Management Division, CFO of Aldermore Bank and CFO of The Co-operative Bank.
He is a chartered accountant and spent his early career in audit and accounting roles at Stoy Hayward, JP Morgan, UBS and RBS.
Jonathan Cox
Jonathan is a Vice President at J.C. Flowers & Co in London. Before joining J.C. Flowers in 2012, he spent five years as an investment banker in London, first in Rothschild’s Financial Institutions Group and then at Credit Suisse where he covered European insurance.
Prior to 2007 he qualified as a Chartered Accountant at KPMG in London. He holds a BSc degree in Government & Economics from the London School of Economics and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales.
He also serves on the boards of Castle Trust, a UK specialist lender, SSL Endeavour, a Specialty and Lloyd’s of London broker, and UK General Insurance Group, a personal lines insurance MGA.
Gail Bragg
Gail is a non-executive director and chairs both our Integration and our nomination and remuneration committees.
Before joining ii, Gail held key operational positions at Friends Life, serving as integration director for the merger with Aviva. She also negotiated and managed the IT and operations outsourcing deal with TCS.
Previously at AXA and RBS, Gail has a broad management background – including in risk, IT and supplier management. She is non-executive director of South West Ambulance Service Trust and Chair of Venturers Trust, a multi-academy trust in Bristol.
Gail lives in Bristol with her husband Paul. Their five children are in their 20s.
John Veichmanis
John is a non-executive director and brings a depth of marketing and digital experience to the board.
Over his 20-year career, he has held senior roles at leading digital and technology businesses, including Expedia, Skype, Apple and Dell.
John has been chief marketing officer at online luxury marketplace Farfetch since 2017, where he is responsible for brand marketing and global demand generation.
John McLaughlin
A non-executive member of the board and investment selection committee, John brings considerable investment experience to ii, having worked at Schroders for 25 years until retiring in 2017. He was managing director of the Tokyo office and later global head of the firm’s multi-asset investment division.
John holds a doctorate in mathematical physics from Oxford University and, prior to joining Schroders, worked in academia, researching quantum effects near black holes.
Alongside his responsibilities for ii, John sits as an independent on the board of T. Rowe Price UK Limited and on the investment committee of The Kings Fund. He is also a trustee of Surrey-based recycling charity Furnistore, which provides basic furniture to low-income families.
John can sometimes be found on a mud bank on the East coast, waiting for the tide to re-float his sailing boat.
Richard Wilson
Richard has been at the helm since March 2017, leading the fight to help our customers take control of their financial future. His passion for service and people has been central to his career and is at the heart of everything we stand for.
Starting out as an operations clerk at Societe Generale in the late Eighties, Richard has for three decades been driving and delivering change across the finance industry, including leading roles in UK and European brokers and banks. He joined the ii board as a non-executive director in 2015, before taking over as our CEO.
Away from the office, Richard splits his time between family, various journeyman sporting endeavours and supporting slum rehabilitation initiatives in Mumbai, India.
Barry Bicknell
Barry has been CFO at ii since 2011, initially overseeing the creation of its execution capability then leading its transformation into one of the fastest-growing retail brokers in the UK.
His strong financial and risk-management background includes six years at HSBC Investment Bank as head of equity derivative product control, and five years at Westlb Panmure as director of operational risk. Barry also brings expertise in delivering controlled growth in online retail financial services, having spent four years as finance director at CMC Markets during the company's global expansion, where it rolled out operations into 15 countries.