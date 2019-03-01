Our people

It is a great a place... to kick off your career. I moved to Manchester to work at ii and joined as a graduate. Through my role in marketing and various team-building activities, I have been given the opportunity to meet different people across the business and make new friends.

What do I do? I look after our business-as-usual activities, which includes designing and sending newsletters, promotional campaigns and services communications. With my team, we also look at different segments aimed at personalising and targeting customers to drive activation, cross-sell and upsell.

How has ii changed my attitude to investing? Before I started at ii, my investment knowledge was limited. But ii is a place that invests in its employees by offering training not just on the job, but also on the industry. Our investment experts have led training sessions and are always willing to answer any questions, which has encouraged me to consider investing in the long run.

back to top