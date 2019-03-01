Our people
Our people
It is a great a place... to kick off your career. I moved to Manchester to work at ii and joined as a graduate. Through my role in marketing and various team-building activities, I have been given the opportunity to meet different people across the business and make new friends.
What do I do? I look after our business-as-usual activities, which includes designing and sending newsletters, promotional campaigns and services communications. With my team, we also look at different segments aimed at personalising and targeting customers to drive activation, cross-sell and upsell.
How has ii changed my attitude to investing? Before I started at ii, my investment knowledge was limited. But ii is a place that invests in its employees by offering training not just on the job, but also on the industry. Our investment experts have led training sessions and are always willing to answer any questions, which has encouraged me to consider investing in the long run.
ii is a company that… has clear goals and it's great to be part of the journey in achieving these. The workspaces are open and modern, and this reflects our culture. We’re a hard-working bunch but we’re not afraid to have fun in the process – there’s always something going on.
What do I do? I sit on the Executive Committee and am responsible for ensuring all areas in the business have the tools and skills to identify the risks that could threaten them from achieving their objectives. I then challenge the business to ensure these risks are well managed, so the chance of them occurring is minimal or, if they do materialise, that we’re back on our feet quickly.
How has ii changed my attitude to investing? I love that we offer a real alternative and have an accessible approach. I’ve only recently started investing but as much as retirement seems like aeons away, the beauty of compound interest has spurred me on.
No two days… are the same here. It is so fast-paced. I work with a team of great people who have the same visions and goals as I do, which means we all work together to get through the more challenging days.
What do I do? I manage my customer service team and ensure customers have their queries dealt with in a timely manner and that they receive fair outcomes. These in turn helps the business to achieve its goals.
How has ii changed my attitude to investing? Before joining ii, I had little knowledge of the investment industry. Working here has opened my eyes to the opportunities that are out there for not just the experienced investor but also the novices too. We have some of the best investment journalists that provide clear, transparent and trustworthy information, and I feel I now have the confidence to start managing my own investments for retirement and beyond.
I live in Leeds but… spend most of my time in the Manchester office. The commute has doubled the number of books I get through. I like being on the customer’s side, and ii offers an opportunity to work for a reputable, established company that still feels and operates like a fintech.
What do I do? My role focuses on making sure our more active investors in UK equities, and those accessing international markets, have the best possible platform from which to execute trades. I get involved in understanding new opportunities and how these could support future developments.
How has ii changed my attitude to investing? It’s definitely worth putting some time in to educate yourself around investing, as it can save you a lot of money in fees. I want to make sure we have enough to retire early, and actively show my kids how they can invest for their own future. I also enjoy the challenge of generating better returns than having my cash in the bank.
I like making complex things… simple. And the investment industry is the perfect place for me to do that.
What do I do? It’s my job to make sure our products stay simple and straightforward for our customers, as products can get complicated in the investment industry. I collect customer feedback, design new user interfaces and test new features with customers before they go live.
How has ii changed my attitude to investing? It has made it all less scary, which motivates me to make investing accessible for more people, especially those less confident with investing like me. I’ve started investing just a little bit every month to get started and learn how it all works.
I’ve got a good… work-life balance at ii. I really enjoy working in our modern offices and the regular social events are a fun way to bond with colleagues.
What do I do? I develop detailed reporting dashboards for our ForeFront fund manager clients. This includes funds flows, geographical demographics, the age and gender of investors and behavioural data, which in turn helps our clients with their marketing and advertising strategies. This enhances our active engagement with them and packages our data into something meaningful.
How has ii changed my attitude to investing? Prior to ii I was set on investing in property and thought investing in stocks and shares was risky. But my views have changed and I’m now taking a diversified and long-term approach to investing. When I start a family, I plan to invest for their financial freedom and future, such as through a Junior ISA.
What I love... about working here is that I learn new things every day. I look after digital campaign strategy and execution, as well as tech support for the commercial team.
How has ii changed my attitude to investing? Since working here, it has clicked that time can sometimes be more lucrative than you think, even when investing small amounts. I think I will be exploring the exchange-traded fund (ETF) route in the near future.
Every day is different… and the business is very challenging but there is so much potential to really make a difference. We can be the best company in our industry offering relevant and engaging content to customers. The work we are doing is showing real positive signs that we are on the road to achieving this.
What do I do? My team looks after all service and marketing communications across the business. I create our marketing communication strategies to engage with different customer segments within the business.
How has ii changed my attitude to investing? Working here has made me more conscious of investing and saving for my future. I’d be looking to invest for my kids’ futures and when I retire. Save the pennies…