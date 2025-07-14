ii ACE 40 performance review: Q2 2025
Here’s how interactive investor’s sustainable funds performed in the three months to the end of June.
14th July 2025 11:44
Over the quarter, the strength of growth-biased and small-cap equities (ex the US) versus value-biased equities and bonds, explains much of the relative performance of the funds on the ACE 40 list.
The strongest-performing fund was Polar Capital Smart Energy, which posted a return of 16.74%. This alternative energy fund is managed by the experienced Thiemo Lang. The investment process focuses on bottom-up selection of quality-growth companies that trade at reasonable valuations and provide solutions that enable the decarbonization and electrification of the global energy sector.
High exposure to the technology sector is a feature of this fund and that helped propel the fund’s returns this quarter as the sector rebounded strongly.
Two European equity funds also feature on the top five performers’ list, reflecting the good returns from that region. The M&G European Sustain Paris Aligned fund has a focus on companies showing sustainable competitive advantages and this results in a growth bias and a slight bias down the market-cap scale, both of which were positives and contributed to the 11.51% return. Attribution versus the Morningstar DM Eur xUK TME Index shows outperformance with stock selection as the main positive, particularly within communication services and healthcare.
EdenTree European Equity showed a gain of 9.47%. It adopts a contrarian, value approach and focuses on stocks that are out of favour, are more cyclical by nature, or are undergoing what are deemed to be temporary difficulties.
Positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) screening is also employed. Despite the value bias being a headwind, the fund’s bias down the market-cap scale was a benefit. Attribution versus the Morningstar DM Eur xUK TME Index shows stock selection as the main contributor to outperformance, primarily within financials.
VT Gravis Clean Energy Income aims to provide an income in the region of 4.5% and primarily invests in closed-ended investment companies and yield companies that are involved in the provision, storage and consumption of clean energy. With a positive return of 10.51%, the fund outperformed the higher-risk S&P Global Clean Energy Index with notable success from names such as EDP and Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables SA (XMAD:ANE).
With the US market underperforming global markets over the quarter, the Brown Advisory US Sust Growth did well from its exposure to growth stocks. The managers of this fund incorporate sustainable investing traits into their long-term fundamental research process, which focuses on identifying sustainable business advantages. Attribution versus the mainstream Morningstar US TME Index shows the overweight to IT and stock selection within that sector as the main driver of outperformance.
Turning to the bottom of the performance list, the weakest return over the quarter was seen by the PIMCO GIS Global Bond ESG fund, but this was still a positive return of -1.78%. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate GBP hedged benchmark, which it outperformed over the quarter, using an approach that allows for considerable flexibility.
PIMCO’s top-down views guide decisions and within the scope of these themes the managers will consider relative valuations to determine sector, country and yield-curve positioning. The ESG credit overlay favours green bonds, issuers with smaller carbon footprints, and those that score well on other ESG metrics.
The Fidelity Asia Equity ESG fund (formerly named Fidelity Sustainable Asia Equity)produced a small positive return over the quarter of 2.81% from a portfolio which has a focus on stocks with quality-growth characteristics and some exposure to turnaround situations where a catalyst is evident. Versus the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index the fund underperformed over the quarter but over the longer term it has produced outperformance under the current manager’s guidance.
With a return of 2.01%, the next fund on the list is Baillie Gifford Responsible Global Equity Income. This income fund focuses on dividend growth stocks and therefore has less exposure to higher-yielding stocks in industries which are cyclical or lack structural drivers. This results in a portfolio that can at times show a yield only slightly higher than the mainstream MSCI ACWI benchmark and a slight growth bias.
These biases are persistent and more obvious versus global equity income peers. Over the quarter, the fund underperformed the mainstream Morningstar Global TME Index but marginally outperformed peers in the Morningstar EAA Fund Global Equity Income Category, with medium-term returns being acceptable against both comparators.
Stewart Investors Global Emerging Markets Sustainabilityshowed a 2.09% return over the quarter, which was behind the Morningstar EM TME Index. The investment approach focuses on sustainable growth stocks with higher-quality elements, particularly regarding management teams, and this can result in the fund being out of line with market movements in the short term.
Attribution highlights stock selection in IT and industrials as the main sector level detractors, while on a country basis stock selection in Taiwan and Brazil were negatives. Relative returns have suffered of late, but the approach has shown strong defensive characteristics in the past.
The fund with the fifth-lowest return over the quarter was CT UK Social Bond, with a positive 2.34%. The fund has a twin objective of achieving both a financial return and delivering a social impact through investing in sterling corporate bonds. The financial strength of all investments is key and is the starting point for consideration for inclusion in the portfolio.
In addition, every investment is evaluated for its social good characteristics with the portfolio seeking to have a minimum exposure of 80% to UK outcomes.
The portfolio is constructed from the bottom up, and from a duration, yield and ratings perspective has a profile which is very similar to that of its benchmark, the ICE BofA 1-10 Year Sterling Non-Gilt Index. Returns over the quarter were just 15bps behind the index return, which isn’t constrained by social impact aims.
Top five ACE 40 funds in Q2 2025
|Group/Investment
|3 months
|YTD
|1 year
|3 years
|5 years
|Polar Capital Smart Energy I Acc
|16.74
|1.56
|9.75
|29.65
|M&G European Sustain Paris Aligned I Acc
|11.51
|14.50
|12.43
|65.38
|82.32
|VT Gravis Clean Energy Income C GBP Acc
|10.51
|9.49
|-0.73
|-22.10
|4.46
|Brown Advisory US Sust Gr GBP B Inc
|10.03
|-3.96
|1.98
|50.46
|71.57
|EdenTree European Equity B Inc
|9.47
|18.86
|16.86
|55.35
|83.32
Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE / Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 30/06/2025. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Bottom five ACE 40 funds in Q2 2025
|Group/Investment
|3 months
|YTD
|1 year
|3 years
|5 years
|Rathbone Ethical Bond Fund I Acc
|2.47
|3.55
|6.32
|15.51
|6.41
|CT UK Social Bond Z Grs Acc£
|2.34
|3.62
|6.02
|11.85
|3.97
|Stewart Inv Glbl EM All Capnby B GBP Acc
|2.09
|-5.86
|-8.33
|6.05
|11.03
|Baillie Gifford Rspnb Glb Eq Inc B Acc
|2.01
|-0.05
|-0.87
|27.81
|54.65
|PIMCO GIS Global Bond ESG Instl GBPH Inc
|1.78
|3.45
|6.29
|11.09
|2.18
Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE / Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 30/06/2025. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Top five ACE 40 funds over five years
|Group/Investment
|3 months
|YTD
|1 year
|3 years
|5 years
|EdenTree European Equity B Inc
|9.47
|18.86
|16.86
|55.35
|83.32
|M&G European Sustain Paris Aligned I Acc
|11.51
|14.50
|12.43
|65.38
|82.32
|iShares MSCI USA SRI ETF USD Acc (LSE:SUAS)
|5.41
|-4.97
|3.24
|35.34
|78.85
|Wellington Global Stewards GBP N Acc
|4.09
|-1.02
|4.10
|37.55
|78.29
|Brown Advisory US Sust Gr GBP B Inc
|10.03
|-3.96
|1.98
|50.46
|71.57
Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE / Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 30/06/2025. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Bottom five ACE 40 funds over five years
|Group/Investment
|3 months
|YTD
|1 year
|3 years
|5 years
|CT UK Social Bond Z Grs Acc£
|2.34
|3.62
|6.02
|11.85
|3.97
|PIMCO GIS Global Bond ESG Instl GBPH Inc
|1.78
|3.45
|6.29
|11.09
|2.18
|Liontrust Sust Fut Corp Bd 2 Grs Inc
|3.13
|3.93
|6.00
|14.83
|1.09
|iShares Global Clean Engy Trns ETF $Dist GBP (LSE:INRG)
|9.31
|5.36
|-9.35
|-37.11
|-1.66
|Amundi Glb Aggt Green Bd ETF Acc GBP (LSE:CLIM)
|2.62
|2.61
|4.16
|2.81
|-16.71
Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE / Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 30/06/2025. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Most-bought ACE 40 funds in Q2 2025
|Royal London Sustainable World C Acc
|Royal London Sustainable Leaders C Acc
|iShares Global Clean Engy Trns ETF $Dist GBP (LSE:INRG)
|Pacific Assets Ord (LSE:PAC)
|Royal London Sustainable Div C Acc
Most-sold ACE 40 funds in Q2 2025
|iShares Global Clean Engy Trns ETF $Dist GBP (LSE:INRG)
|Impax Environmental Markets Ord (LSE:IEM)
|Royal London Sustainable World C Acc
|Royal London Sustainable Leaders C Acc
|Rathbone Ethical Bond Fund I Acc
Changes to the ACE 40 list (under review/developments)
None in Q2.
ACE 40 videos in Q2
None in Q2.
