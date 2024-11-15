Aberdeen Funds and Investment Trusts

Popular Aberdeen funds on ii

Here are the most popular Aberdeen funds being held by ii customers in an ISA, SIPP or Trading Account.

This list is based on the top 10 Aberdeen funds by total GBP value invested on the ii platform during the previous quarter (01/01/2025 to 31/03/2025).

Source: interactive investor. Data taken 31 March 2025.

Popular Aberdeen investment trusts on ii

Here are the most popular Aberdeen investment trusts being held by ii customers in an ISA, SIPP or Trading Account.

This list is based on the top 10 Aberdeen investment trusts by total GBP value invested on the ii platform during the previous quarter (01/01/2025 to 31/03/2025).

Source: interactive investor. Data taken 31 March 2025.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Ord (LSE:AAIF)

Objective: 

To provide investors with a total return primarily through investing in Asia Pacific securities, including those with an above average yield. The Company aims to grow its dividends over time.

Asset group:

Equities

Fund manager:

Yoojeong Oh, Eric Chan

Risk category:

4

Why consider this fund:

  • Consistent income and capital growth:

The Trust aims to provide steady income and capital growth by investing in Asian, dividend-paying companies, which are increasingly returning capital to shareholders. The Trust itself has a strong dividend cover, making it attractive for income-focused investors.

  • Expert management and quality-first approach:

Managed by experienced teams based in Asia with deep local relationships, the Trust focuses on quality companies with strong balance sheets, attractive valuations and growing dividends.

  • Diversification, delivered:

The Trust offers diversification across various sectors and countries within the Asia-Pacific region, helping investors diversify their income-seeking portfolio away from more traditional income-paying regions.

abrdn-Short Dtd Enh Inc X Acc Hdg GBP (BS2BF34)

Objective: 

The fund aims to achieve a combination of income and growth, whilst also aiming to provide liquidity and avoid loss of capital, by investing in bonds with a maturity of up to 5 years. The fund also aims to achieve a yield in excess of the Bloomberg Global Corporate Aggregate 1-3 Year Index (USD Hedged) over rolling three-year periods (before charges).

Asset group:

Fixed income

Fund manager:

Mark Munro

Risk category:

3

Why consider this fund:

  • Access enhanced yield through global investment:

The fund invests in a mix of short-duration corporate bonds, government bonds, and cash offering investors access to yield-enhancing opportunities. By investing globally, the fund taps into a broader range of bond markets, attracting potential for attractive yields, growth opportunities, or steady monthly income from current market yields. 

  • Low risk, high quality portfolio:

The fund offers high quality by focusing on bonds with a minimum credit rating of A-, aiming for strong and reliable performance. By prioritising bonds with maturities of three years or less, the fund reduces interest rate sensitivity, making it a possible option for investors looking for stability and growth.

  • Fast access:

The fund offers the advantage of faster access to investments and redemptions with next-day (T+1) settlements, compared to the typical two or more-day periods. By investing in shorter maturity bonds and maintaining a high allocation to liquid assets, the Fund provides greater efficiency and flexibility for investors and their unique requirements. 

abrdn World Equity Enhanced Index N Acc (BNTBT96)

Objective: 

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in global equities.

Asset group:

Equities

Fund manager:

abrdn Quantitative Investment Solutions Team

Risk category:

5

Why consider this fund:

  • Combining the benefits of active and passive management:

Our disciplined, data-driven process removes emotional bias, ensuring consistent, cost-efficient active management with the potential to deliver strong value for investors.
We follow a dynamic, benchmark-driven strategy that adapts to market inefficiencies, ensuring portfolios are aligned with evolving opportunities and risks.

  • Proven return factors:

The portfolio actively invests in stocks using proprietary measures of return premiums grounded in the solid investment rationale of Quality, Momentum and Valuation. The investment process combines these premia and applies them across all companies in the investment universe to take advantage of the breadth that brings.

  • A breadth of opportunity:

By analysing all companies, every day, across regions, sectors, and industries, our World Equity Enhanced Index strategy delivers a globally diversified portfolio that aims to mitigates risk and capture diverse sources of return.

Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. 

abrdn MyFolio

my-folio-risk-measure

abrdn MyFolio

The MyFolio Index Funds are designed to make investing quick and easy. You simply decide how much risk you are comfortable taking to select the appropriate fund. abrdn will then do the rest to manage it in line with your chosen level of risk.

The trust invests your chosen fund in a range of abrdn tracker funds which generally aim to replicate the performance of an index, such as the FTSE All Share or the S&P 500. When investing in these underlying funds, they combine defensive and growth asset classes. Defensive assets are usually seen as less risky, including funds that typically hold investments such as cash and bonds.

Meanwhile, growth assets are usually seen as more risky, including funds that typically hold investments such as company shares and property. By combining different types of investment, the trust believes it can achieve the best possible return for each risk level. As you move up the risk levels, you would typically expect to see a higher proportion invested in growth assets and less in defensive assets.

There are some additional costs associated with investing in funds, but you can feel reassured by the fact an expert is taking care of your money.

Annual Management Charge - 0.20%

What's available?

Funds donut chart icon

abrdn MyFolio Index I Inst B Fixed Acc (BHZCQK1)

Designed for investors with a conservative approach to investing and who prefer to take a small amount of risk with the aim of achieving modest or relatively stable returns. They accept some short-term periods of fluctuation in value.

Funds donut chart icon

abrdn MyFolio Index II Inst B Fixed Acc (BHZCQP6)

Designed for relatively cautious investors who want to achieve a reasonable return and are prepared to accept risk in doing so. Typically, these portfolios will exhibit relatively modest yet frequent fluctuations in value.

Funds donut chart icon

abrdn MyFolio Index III Inst B Fixed Acc (BHZCQT0)

Designed for investors with a balanced attitude to risk – those who do not seek risky investments but do not avoid them either. These types of investors are prepared to accept fluctuations in the value of their investments.

Funds donut chart icon

abrdn MyFolio Index IV Inst B Fixed Acc (BHZCQY5)

Designed for investors who are very comfortable with investment risk, aim for high long-term investment returns and do not overly worry about periods of poorer performance in the short-to-medium term.

Funds donut chart icon

abrdn MyFolio Index V Inst B Fixed Acc (BHZCR20)

Designed for investors who are very comfortable with investment risk, aim for high long-term investment returns and do not overly worry about periods of poorer performance in the short-to-medium term. Ordinarily, these portfolios can be subject to the full extent and frequency of stock market fluctuations.

