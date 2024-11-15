Aberdeen funds and investment trusts

Need some investment ideas?
Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
Here are the most popular Aberdeen funds being held by ii customers in an ISA, SIPP or Trading Account.
This list is based on the top 10 Aberdeen funds by total GBP value invested on the ii platform during the previous quarter (01/01/2025 to 31/03/2025).
|Fund
|1
|abrdn Sterling Money Market I Acc (B1C4233)
|2
|abrdn Global Smaller Companies I Acc (B777SP3)
|3
|abrdn Emerging Markets Equity I Acc (3322756)
|4
|abrdn Asia Pacific Equity I Acc (B0XWNG9)
|5
|abrdn UK Smaller Companies I Acc (0433349)
|6
|abrdn American Equity Tracker N Acc (BDFZ732)
|7
|abrdn UK All Share Tracker B Acc (B76B9Y2)
|8
|abrdn Asia Pacific ex-Japan TrkrN£Acc (BKBD2G7)
|9
|abrdn Global Govt Bond Tracker N GBP Acc (BLKGX49)
|10
|abrdn MyFolio Market III Inst Acc (B57ZS19)
Source: interactive investor. Data taken 31 March 2025.
Here are the most popular Aberdeen investment trusts being held by ii customers in an ISA, SIPP or Trading Account.
This list is based on the top 10 Aberdeen investment trusts by total GBP value invested on the ii platform during the previous quarter (01/01/2025 to 31/03/2025).
|Investment trust
|1
|Murray International Ord (LSE:MYI)
|2
|Murray Income Trust Ord (LSE:MUT)
|3
|Dunedin Income Growth Ord (LSE:DIG)
|4
|abrdn Asia Focus plc (LSE:AAS)
|5
|abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Ord (LSE:AUSC)
|6
|Tritax Big Box Ord (LSE:BBOX)
|7
|abrdn Equity Income Trust Ord (LSE:AEI)
|8
|abrdn New India Investment Trust Ord (LSE:ANII)
|9
|abrdn Asian Income Fund Ord (LSE:AAIF)
|10
|Shires Income Ord (LSE:SHRS)
Source: interactive investor. Data taken 31 March 2025.
Important information: These figures should not be taken as personal recommendations to buy or sell a particular investment, and are not intended as advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
interactive investor (ii) is an Aberdeen company. Aberdeen will financially benefit from any investments you purchase in any Aberdeen related products which are held within your ii account. Investments will always carry a level of risk, represented by the risk rating displayed against each fund or trust below, and charges may also apply – please review the relevant regulatory documents for further details.
To provide investors with a total return primarily through investing in Asia Pacific securities, including those with an above average yield. The Company aims to grow its dividends over time.
|
Asset group:
Equities
|
Fund manager:
Yoojeong Oh, Eric Chan
|
Risk category:
4
|
Why consider this fund:
The Trust aims to provide steady income and capital growth by investing in Asian, dividend-paying companies, which are increasingly returning capital to shareholders. The Trust itself has a strong dividend cover, making it attractive for income-focused investors.
Managed by experienced teams based in Asia with deep local relationships, the Trust focuses on quality companies with strong balance sheets, attractive valuations and growing dividends.
The Trust offers diversification across various sectors and countries within the Asia-Pacific region, helping investors diversify their income-seeking portfolio away from more traditional income-paying regions.
The fund aims to achieve a combination of income and growth, whilst also aiming to provide liquidity and avoid loss of capital, by investing in bonds with a maturity of up to 5 years. The fund also aims to achieve a yield in excess of the Bloomberg Global Corporate Aggregate 1-3 Year Index (USD Hedged) over rolling three-year periods (before charges).
|
Asset group:
Fixed income
|
Fund manager:
Mark Munro
|
Risk category:
3
|
Why consider this fund:
The fund invests in a mix of short-duration corporate bonds, government bonds, and cash offering investors access to yield-enhancing opportunities. By investing globally, the fund taps into a broader range of bond markets, attracting potential for attractive yields, growth opportunities, or steady monthly income from current market yields.
The fund offers high quality by focusing on bonds with a minimum credit rating of A-, aiming for strong and reliable performance. By prioritising bonds with maturities of three years or less, the fund reduces interest rate sensitivity, making it a possible option for investors looking for stability and growth.
The fund offers the advantage of faster access to investments and redemptions with next-day (T+1) settlements, compared to the typical two or more-day periods. By investing in shorter maturity bonds and maintaining a high allocation to liquid assets, the Fund provides greater efficiency and flexibility for investors and their unique requirements.
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in global equities.
|
Asset group:
Equities
|
Fund manager:
abrdn Quantitative Investment Solutions Team
|
Risk category:
5
|
Why consider this fund:
Our disciplined, data-driven process removes emotional bias, ensuring consistent, cost-efficient active management with the potential to deliver strong value for investors.
The portfolio actively invests in stocks using proprietary measures of return premiums grounded in the solid investment rationale of Quality, Momentum and Valuation. The investment process combines these premia and applies them across all companies in the investment universe to take advantage of the breadth that brings.
By analysing all companies, every day, across regions, sectors, and industries, our World Equity Enhanced Index strategy delivers a globally diversified portfolio that aims to mitigates risk and capture diverse sources of return.
