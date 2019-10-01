How is the APS allowance determined?

The APS allowance rules depend on when your spouse or civil partner died.

If your spouse or civil partner died between 3 December 2014 and 6 April 2018, the value of their ISA at the time of their death becomes your APS allowance.

If the deceased passed away after 6 April 2018, their ISA will become a "continuing ISA". This means the funds in the ISA will retain their tax-free status and can still benefit from growth, although no more money can be added to it.

The ISA will keep its "continuing" status until either the administration of the deceased's estate is completed, the ISA is closed with all funds withdrawn, or the third anniversary of their death - whichever comes first. In this event, the APS is either the value of the ISA on your spouse or civil partner's death, or on the date it stops being a continuing ISA - whichever is higher.