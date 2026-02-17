Important information: The value of any investment can go down as well as up and your child might not get back what was originally invested. The tax treatment of a Junior ISA depends on individual circumstances and tax rules may change. Please be aware that grandparents do not automatically have parental responsibility. If you’re unsure about the suitability of a Junior ISA or any investment please speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser.
Whether you’re transferring a Junior ISA (JISA) or a Child Trust Fund, it should be simple, smooth and straightforward. With ii, it is.
Let us know what you want to transfer, and we’ll take care of everything. Make your investments go further with our award-winning platform and a low, flat monthly fee.
No hassle. No juggling multiple platforms.
You can consolidate your costs into a simple, flat fee. On our Plus plan you can open as many JISAs as you need, so the more you save the more you can build for your children’s future.
You’ll have the freedom to choose how to invest your children’s money with one of the widest ranges of investments on the market.
Get help from our award-winning customer service team. You‘ll also have access to a wealth of insights from our experts that you can share with your family.
Transferring an existing JISA doesn’t affect your child’s annual JISA allowance.
You won’t use up any of their £9,000 annual limit when you move. And to make it even better, transferring to ii is free.
It's always worth checking with your existing provider if they have any exit fees.
If you’re new to ii, you'll need to open your own account on our Plus plan before you add a JISA. Don’t worry, it won’t take long. If you already have an account of the plus plan, you can simply add a JISA.
You can kick-off your transfer while opening your account. If you want to transfer later, that works too – simply log in and start the transfer process at any time. Just select Transfer and choose Transfer In from the Portfolio menu.
Sit back and relax. We’ll work with your current provider(s) to move your account to ii. You’ll get regular updates as the transfer progresses.
Transfer your JISA and jump into one of the widest choices of investments in the market.
Transfers typically take up to 4 weeks for cash transfers and 6 weeks when transferring investments. Though this can take longer if there are delays from your current provider.
To make it as smooth as possible, we take care of the whole process and keep you up to date with any progress.
Yes, you can transfer your cash JISA to an ii JISA. You can request the transfer by logging into your ii account, select Transfer and choose Transfer In from the Portfolio menu.
To protect your allowance, make sure you request the transfer through ii. Withdrawing the cash yourself and paying it back into a JISA will count towards your allowance.
Please note that when you hold both a cash and a stocks and shares Junior ISA, the £9,000 annual allowance applies to the total combined investment across both types within the tax year.
You can’t have a Child Trust Fund as well as a JISA, so when the transfer is complete you can close your Child Trust Fund. The transfer doesn’t affect your child’s JISA allowance and the money stays tax free.
Learn about the differences between a Child Trust Fund and a Junior ISA, and why some people choose to switch.
Your Junior ISA allowance won’t be affected when you transfer, as long as you use our online transfer process.
For example, if you have paid £5,000 into this year’s JISA with your previous provider, you can invest the remaining £4,000 after transferring.
Please note that when you hold both a cash and a stocks and shares Junior ISA, the £9,000 annual allowance applies to the total combined investment across both types within the tax year.
It’s free to transfer a Junior ISA to ii. However, your existing provider may charge an exit fee when you leave, so check this before you start.
Even if you do pay an exit fee, our low monthly fee of £14.99 could still leave you considerably better off in the long run. That’s because our fee doesn’t grow with your investments – unlike providers who charge a percentage of your account value.
In most cases, you will be able to transfer all your investments to us. We offer one of the widest ranges of investments available, although some investments may not be supported on our platform. Your case handler will review your holdings and if your holding is unsupported, you can either:
You can search for available investments using the search tool at the top of this page.
If you want to trade while your transfer is in progress, most providers will be able to facilitate this as long as your investments aren’t in the process of being re-registered. You should contact your current provider to place your trade(s).
Don’t forget to keep both them and us updated on the changes to the investments in your account.
Please be aware that there may still be a period of time in which you are unable to trade your investments. Certain investments, such as international shares, may be unavailable for a prolonged period of time. We will not be liable to you for any loss or expense you suffer as a result of being unable to sell any investments that are in the process of being transferred or if you choose not to trade while your transfer is in flight.
The value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or whether transferring your assets is the right course of action you should speak to suitably qualified financial adviser.
No, we cannot accept partial Junior ISA or Child Trust Fund transfers.
You can either transfer all of your investments and cash held at your current provider or, choose to sell your holdings and transfer a cash lump sum, which is the only option for a Child Trust Fund.
Bring all your investments under one roof with a low, flat monthly fee. Save more of your money for your future and theirs.