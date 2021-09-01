"}},{"@type":"Question","name":"Can I transfer part of my Junior ISA?","acceptedAnswer":{"@type":"Answer","text":"
No, we cannot accept partial Junior ISA or Child Trust Fund transfers.
You can either transfer all of your investments and cash held at your current provider or, choose to sell your holdings and transfer a cash lump sum, which is the only option for a Child Trust Fund.
If you want to trade while your transfer is in progress, most providers will be able to facilitate this as long as your investments aren’t in the process of being re-registered. You should contact your current provider to place your trade(s). Don’t forget to keep both them and us updated on the changes to the investments in your account.
Please be aware that there may still be a period of time in which you are unable to trade your investments. Certain investments, such as international shares, may be unavailable for a prolonged period of time. We will not be liable to you for any loss or expense you suffer as a result of being unable to sell any investments that are in the process of being transferred or if you choose not to trade while your transfer is in flight.
The value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or whether transferring your assets is the right course of action you should speak to suitably qualified financial adviser.
Yes, you can transfer your cash Junior ISA to an ii Stocks and Shares JISA.
Please note that when you hold both a cash and a stocks and shares Junior ISA, the £9,000 annual allowance applies to the total combined investment across both types within the tax year.
Important information - investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
How to transfer a Junior ISA to ii
You must have an existing ii account before you can transfer a Junior ISA. It's quick and easy to get started.
You will need your Junior ISA account details.
1
Open an account
Open an ISA or Trading Account for just £9.99 a month. You can then add a Junior ISA at no extra cost.
We’ll work with your current provider(s) and provide you with regular progress updates.
Why transfer a Junior ISA to ii?
Low cost – we charge a low, flat fee. Most providers charge a percentage fee that grows with your investments.
Convenience – our single monthly fee includes an ISA, Trading Account and a Junior ISA.
Choice – we offer the widest choice of investments on the market.
Security – your savings are safe with us. Your money is always kept separate from our own, and we are fully FSCS protected. Over 400,000 people trust us with their investments.
Expert knowledge – our award-winning experts provide tips and insights to help you become a better investor.
Analysis shows you could be better off by £32k over 30 years of investing in an ii ISA due to our low flat fees. This is just for illustration if all other factors were the same. The advantage of lower flat fees over time means that you could be significantly better off in the long run. By how much will always depend on your personal circumstances. More about our analysis
Junior ISA fees and charges
Our Junior ISA is free once you have opened an account. For just £9.99 you can get started with a Stocks and Shares ISA or a Trading Account.
There are no fees to transfer in or out. Please check for any exit fees from your current provider(s).
Pay no trading fees when you invest monthly using our regular investing service. You can contribute as little as £25 per month this way.
If you want to buy and sell investments, your first trade each month is free. After that, trades of shares and funds usually cost £7.99.
Usually, the transfer takes up to 4 weeks for cash transfers and 6 weeks when transferring investments. It may take longer if there are delays from your current provider.
As a member of TISA Exchange Limited (TEX), we are able to transfer investments between providers electronically. If your existing provider is not a member, we will need you to send us a transfer form, which can take longer.
If you want to trade while your transfer is in progress, most providers will be able to facilitate this as long as your investments aren’t in the process of being re-registered.
You should contact your current provider to place your trade(s). Don’t forget to keep both them and us updated on the changes to the investments in your account. We can’t be held liable for any missed opportunity if you choose not to trade while your transfer is in flight.
You can transfer a Cash Junior ISA, a Stocks & Shares Junior ISA and a Child Trust Fund to us.
Make sure you transfer using our online account transfer process – either during account opening, or by logging in to your online account.
If you choose to withdraw and transfer the cash yourself, you will use up additional ISA allowance – the online transfer process ensures this doesn’t happen.
Your Junior ISA allowance won’t be affected when you transfer, as long as you use our online transfer process.
For example, if you have paid £5,000 into this year’s ISA with your previous provider, you can invest the remaining £4,000 after transferring.
It’s free to transfer a Junior ISA to interactive investor. However, your existing provider may charge an exit fee when you leave, so check this before you start.
Even if you do pay an exit fee, our low monthly fee of £9.99 could still leave you considerably better off in the long run. That’s because our fee doesn’t grow with your investments – unlike providers who charge a percentage of your ISA value.
In most cases, you will be able to transfer all your investments to us. We offer the widest choice of investments on the market – over 40,000 UK and international investment options.
However, it is possible that your investments are not available on our platform. If so, you can either:
Sell these investments and transfer as cash.
Convert your assets to another class (if possible).
You can search for available investments on the following pages:
We help hundreds of customers every week with their transfers and we have improved our processes over the years to make it easier for you.
Ravi Grewal, Head of Transfers, interactive investor
