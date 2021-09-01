Interactive Investor
Stocks & Shares ISA
Open an ISA
Transfer an ISA
What is a Stocks and Shares ISA?
Investment ideas
Adding and withdrawing money
ISA allowance
Junior ISA
Bed and ISA
Ethical ISA
Our charges

Transfer a Junior ISA

Easily transfer an existing Junior ISA or Child Trust Fund to our low-cost, award-winning platform.

Transfer an ISA
Same ISA. Lower cost. Boring Money Best for Low-cost ISA 2021

Important information - investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.

How to transfer a Junior ISA to ii

You must have an existing ii account before you can transfer a Junior ISA. It's quick and easy to get started.

You will need your Junior ISA account details.

1

Open an account

Open an ISA or Trading Account for just £9.99 a month. You can then add a Junior ISA at no extra cost.

Open an account
2

Add a Junior ISA

Adding a Junior ISA to your account costs nothing. This step will also let you transfer an existing JISA or Child Trust Fund.

Log in & add a JISA
3

We'll take it from there

We’ll work with your current provider(s) and provide you with regular progress updates.

Why transfer a Junior ISA to ii?

  • Low cost – we charge a low, flat fee. Most providers charge a percentage fee that grows with your investments.
  • Convenience – our single monthly fee includes an ISA, Trading Account and a Junior ISA.
  • Choice – we offer the widest choice of investments on the market.
  • Security – your savings are safe with us. Your money is always kept separate from our own, and we are fully FSCS protected. Over 400,000 people trust us with their investments.
  • Expert knowledge – our award-winning experts provide tips and insights to help you become a better investor.

Analysis shows you could be better off by £32k over 30 years of investing in an ii ISA due to our low flat fees. This is just for illustration if all other factors were the same. The advantage of lower flat fees over time means that you could be significantly better off in the long run. By how much will always depend on your personal circumstances. More about our analysis

Junior ISA fees and charges

Our Junior ISA is free once you have opened an account. For just £9.99 you can get started with a Stocks and Shares ISA or a Trading Account

There are no fees to transfer in or out. Please check for any exit fees from your current provider(s).

  • Pay no trading fees when you invest monthly using our regular investing service. You can contribute as little as £25 per month this way. 
  • If you want to buy and sell investments, your first trade each month is free. After that, trades of shares and funds usually cost £7.99. 
  • View our charges page for a full list of activity-based charges.

Useful information about your transfer

We help hundreds of customers every week with their transfers and we have improved our processes over the years to make it easier for you.

Ravi Grewal, Head of Transfers, interactive investor

New Transfer video - October 2019

New to interactive investor?

It takes less than 10 minutes to get started. You will just need your address, debit card details and national insurance number to hand.

Open an account

Already an ii customer?

Simply log in to apply. Your new Junior ISA will automatically be added to your existing plan so you will continue to make the same monthly payment.

Log in to add a Junior ISA