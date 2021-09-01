Usually, the transfer takes up to 4 weeks for cash transfers and 6 weeks when transferring investments. It may take longer if there are delays from your current provider.

As a member of TISA Exchange Limited (TEX), we are able to transfer investments between providers electronically. If your existing provider is not a member, we will need you to send us a transfer form, which can take longer.

If you want to trade while your transfer is in progress, most providers will be able to facilitate this as long as your investments aren’t in the process of being re-registered.

You should contact your current provider to place your trade(s). Don’t forget to keep both them and us updated on the changes to the investments in your account. We can’t be held liable for any missed opportunity if you choose not to trade while your transfer is in flight.