Lifetime ISA vs Stocks and Shares ISA

Contributing

With a Stocks and Shares ISA, the choice is yours. You can contribute however much you want up to your full £20,000 annual allowance, per tax year. There’s no age limit that will stop you contributing to your Stocks and Shares ISA in later life either.

Other types of ISA also use some of your annual allowance but can’t receive it in full. For example, you can only contribute £4,000 into Lifetime ISA each year and only until your aged 50, while a Help to Buy ISA only allows you to contribute £200 a month.

Accessing your cash

You can access your cash at any time with a Stocks and Shares ISA.

There are no penalties if you choose to take some of your savings, unlike with a Lifetime ISA that may carry an HMRC charge.

You just need to bear in mind that your investments could lose value. So you’ll need to make sure you’ve made enough cash available for the amount you want to withdraw.

Making a return

The returns you make in a Stocks and Shares ISA depends on what you choose to invest in. Their underlying value can change as they perform in the market, so they could be worth more, or less than their initial cost.

If their value increases above what you paid, the return you’ve made is protected from Capital Gains Tax.

Your investments could also issue dividends or cash distributions, and these are also protected from Income Tax.

At ii, we also pay interest on your cash balances - which is also protected - giving you ways to grow your savings with cash you’ve not yet invested.

Managing your Stocks and Shares ISA

If you hold accounts with us already, you can open a Stocks and Shares ISA on a platform you already know how to use - at no additional cost.

Diversifying your cash into different account types spreads risk and provides more options for growing your savings. Having accounts with multiple providers makes it much harder to keep track of your money. So why not keep it all in one place?

With our flat fee pricing, you know exactly what you pay as you grow your wealth and keep track of it alongside your Trading Account or SIPP (Self Invested Personal Pension). Unlike most other investment platforms who charge a percentage of your assets, resulting in much higher fees

