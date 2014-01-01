Transfer your Cash ISA
Transfer your Cash ISA to a Stocks and Shares ISA
It is easy to transfer a Cash ISA to a Stocks and Shares ISA with interactive investor.
How to transfer your Cash ISA to a Stocks and Shares ISA
Transferring your Cash ISA to a Stocks and Shares ISA with ii is simple.
You will need the name of your current provider and your account number.
Open an ISA
To start your transfer, open an ISA with us if you don’t already have one. This only takes a few minutes.
Set up your transfer online
Using your online account, select the 'cash & transfers' menu and then 'transfer in'. Make sure you select ‘Cash ISA’ when asked for the type of ISA you currently hold.
We’ll do the rest for you
We will complete the transfer for you and keep you updated regularly.
It is important that you use the online transfer process to transfer a Cash ISA. Your cash may lose its tax benefits if you try to transfer the money yourself.
What are the main benefits of a Stocks and Shares ISA?
✔ You are in control of your investments
With a Stocks and Shares ISA, you have the freedom to choose how your money is invested. You can invest in a variety of stocks, shares, bonds, trusts and funds.
✔ Potential to grow your money
With a Cash ISA, your money will only grow through interest. Through investment within a Stocks and Shares ISA, your money could grow above inflation, although there is also a risk of losing your money.
✔ Tax benefits mean you keep all your profit
With a Stocks and Shares ISA, there is no tax on the gains. That means you can keep all the profit you make on up to £20,000 per year of investment. It also provides a number of other tax benefits. For more information, read our Stocks and Shares ISA explained page.
Things to consider before transferring
- Check for exit fees
We do not charge fees to open or exit an ISA, but some providers do. Make sure you check for exit fees before transferring.
- You can only pay in up to £20,000 per tax year
Your annual ISA contribution limit still applies after you transfer. So if you’ve already paid in £20,000 with your previous provider, you can not contribute more until next tax year.
- Investments can go down as well as up
Transferring your cash into shares comes with risk as investments can go down in value. It is important not to risk money you cannot afford to lose.
- It may be less suitable for short-term investment
As share prices can go up or down, it is often recommended to keep your money invested for at least five years. If you are likely to need the money in the near future, a Stocks and Shares ISA may not be your most suitable option.
Are there any charges when transferring a Cash ISA to a Stocks and Shares ISA?
Transferring your ISA to interactive investor is free. However, your current provider may charge an exit fee. Make sure you check this before starting your transfer.
Our monthly service plan fee after your transfer is £9.99. Unlike many other providers who charge a percentage fee, our low fees don’t grow with your investments.
How long will the transfer take?
The transfer can take up to four weeks. We will update you regularly about the transfer’s progress.
The transfer could take longer if there are delays from your current provider. Part of the transfer process is reliant on them and their timeframes can vary. Some Cash ISAs cannot be transferred electronically. If that is the case, we will send you a transfer authority form to print, sign and return to us.
How can I track the progress of my transfer?
You will receive ‘transfer tracker’ emails at important milestones throughout your transfer.
However, you can request an update at any time. Simply log into your account and request an automated email from your investments page.
When will I be able to invest the newly transferred funds?
You will be able to invest your transferred funds as soon as the transfer has been cleared.
Why choose interactive investor?
✔ Low, flat fees
We charge a flat fee of £9.99 per month. Many other providers charge a percentage fee which grows with your investments. As a result you could save £30,000 over 30 years with us.*
✔ Access the widest choice of investments
Take advantage of over 40,000 investment options to get the most out of transferring your Cash ISA to a Stocks and Shares ISA.
✔ Get a free trade each month
Use your free trade credit to buy or sell any investment.
✔ Make use of our expert insights and ready-made funds
Use our experts’ tips, and ready-made funds, to help build your investments.
✔ Our Stocks and Shares ISA is award-winning
We were named best ISA Provider at the 2019 City of London Wealth Management Awards. We are also rated as excellent by our customers on Trustpilot.
FAQs
What is a Stocks and Shares ISA?
In a Stocks and Shares ISA (Individual Savings Account), you can invest up to £20,000 a year without being taxed on the gains.
Your money can be invested in a range of investments types, such as shares, funds, and trusts.
If the value of your investments increases, you keep it all tax-free. Interest on your savings, and most dividends you could receive, are also tax-free.
As with any investing, there is also a risk of losing money.
Can I withdraw funds from a Stocks and Shares ISA after the transfer is completed?
You can withdraw funds from a Stocks and Shares ISA once the transfer is completed. The money must be withdrawn into an account in your name.
Please note that our ISA is not flexible. Any money you withdraw will still count against your yearly ISA allowance. E.g. if you have used up £15,000 of your annual ISA allowance, you can only pay in up to £5,000 more - even if you withdraw some money.
What happens to my annual allowance if I transfer a Cash ISA to a Stocks and Shares ISA?
Your annual allowance will be unaffected by the transfer.
You can invest £20,000 into your ISA each tax year. After the transfer, you will be able to invest any remaining annual allowance you have left.
Before you transfer, It is important that you know how much you have already paid into this year’s ISA. This amount will be updated on your ii account once the transfer completes.
Can I transfer only a part of my Cash ISA to a Stocks and ISA?
Yes, as long as:
- You have not paid into it this year
- Your current ISA provider supports partial transfers.
If you want to transfer part of an ISA, make sure you select ‘Previous Years Only’ when completing the online transfer form.
If you have paid into the cash ISA this year, you will have to transfer the balance in full.
Can I transfer a Cash ISA to a different person’s Stocks and Shares ISA?
No, you cannot transfer a Cash ISA to someone else.
* Independent research by The Lang Cat: To see how investing with our fair flat fees over 30 years in an ISA compares with other providers, The Lang Cat used: • The average ISA balance and typical top-up amounts, according to figures from HMRC; • Investment trades: 7 per year; • A 50:50 split between shares and funds; • A 5% annual return in the portfolio.