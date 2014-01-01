What are the main benefits of a Stocks and Shares ISA?

✔ You are in control of your investments

With a Stocks and Shares ISA, you have the freedom to choose how your money is invested. You can invest in a variety of stocks, shares, bonds, trusts and funds.

✔ Potential to grow your money

With a Cash ISA, your money will only grow through interest. Through investment within a Stocks and Shares ISA, your money could grow above inflation, although there is also a risk of losing your money.

✔ Tax benefits mean you keep all your profit

With a Stocks and Shares ISA, there is no tax on the gains. That means you can keep all the profit you make on up to £20,000 per year of investment. It also provides a number of other tax benefits. For more information, read our Stocks and Shares ISA explained page.