Home >

Trading account - video

Trading Account

Invest for a better future with our award-winning share dealing service

  • Start trading from £6 per trade*
  • Simple and fair fixed fees
  • The widest choice of investments in the market
  • Independent insights & ideas from our experts

open a trading account

 

Get started in less than 10 minutes
Apply online
Add cash
Start trading

Simple and fair fixed fees

  • £22.50 per quarter which we return to you as trading credit.
  • £10 flat rate to buy and sell investments online.
  • £6 online rate for new accounts* and frequent traders.
  • £1 for each investment made using our dividend reinvestment and regular investing services.

view full rates & charges

open a trading account

* Welcome offer - With any new ii account you will enjoy our lowest frequent trader rates until 31st May 2019.

Features & benefits of our easy to use trading account
The widest choice

Over 40,000 UK and Global stocks to choose from across 17 stock exchanges. Invest directly in shares, funds, ETFs, investment trusts and more.   

Multiple currencies

Reduce your FX costs by managing your money in up to 9 currencies across the world's leading exchanges, including US Dollars, Euros and Sterling.

Trade on the move

Trade, check your portfolio and fund your account anytime with our iOS and Android apps.

Streaming prices

Frequent traders get Quotestream, Level 2 streaming share prices for free.

Make your investments easier to manage by transferring them to interactive investor.

find out more

 

Free independent ideas and insight
ii Super 60

Discover the investments handpicked by our team as quality options for a range of goals.

Trading tips and ideas

Daily newsletters & articles. Whether you're seeking growth, income or both, there's inspiration here for you.

AIM and small-cap hub

Get the lowdown on smaller company shares and all that matters on the junior market.

Insider interviews

Watch the City's finest answer the tough questions, so you can become a better investor.

We've removed exit fees

We believe that with our flat fee pricing, you will want to stay with us. So we're happy to waive our exit fees if your needs change and you choose to leave us.

From 5th November 2018 there are no charges to transfer out stock to another provider.

An award-winning and great value service

"For all but the smallest investors, ii’s fixed annual fee is cheap compared with all those platforms that charge a percentage of assets held."

Jeremy Fawcett, Head of Platforum (Platforum, October 2018)

More reasons to choose us...
Home to over 300,000 engaged investors
£20bn of Assets Under Administration
FCA regulated with full FSCS protection
Please remember, the value of your investments may go down as well as up and you may not get back all the money that you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling. We may receive two elements of commission in relation to international dealing - Trading commission and our FX charge. Please see our Rates and Charges for full details of the costs.

I am new to interactive investor

To open a sole name Trading Account you must be 18 or over and either a UK, Channel Islands or Isle of Man resident.

Apply on your desktop, tablet or mobile in just a few minutes. Please have the following information to hand:

  • Your address details (last three years)
  • Your National Insurance number
  • Your debit card details

start my application

Looking for a joint trading account? find out more

I am already an ii customer?

It's even quicker and easier to open a sole name Trading Account if you have an ii SIPP or ISA.

Simply log in using the button below and choose 'Trading Account' from the available options. Your new Trading Account will automatically be linked to your existing accounts so you only make one quarterly payment.

log in to apply

Looking for a joint trading account? find out more

Linking your accounts and the benefits - find out more