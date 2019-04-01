Home >
Trading tips and ideas
2 hours ago
The Santa rally and 10 stocks that led the market in 2019
The stock market typically excels around Christmas time. These stocks already have the wind behind them.
by Ben Hobson
5 hours ago
Share tips: Best international picks of 2019
Our overseas investing expert shares some knockout analysis and rounds up his tips performance for 2019.
by Rodney Hobson
6 hours ago
Lloyds Bank shares: Are they really on track to hit 85p?
Our analyst discusses the potential of Lloyds shares to hit levels not seen since 2015, or not.
by Alistair Strang
17 December
This is a game changer for Sports Direct shares
This well-known pariah has surprised many. Our chartist looks at the sports retailer's potentials.
by Alistair Strang
17 December
Stockwatch: Deciding what to do with Ocado shares?
We discuss whether this FTSE 100 star will rally again, or if profit-takers are about to strike.
by Edmond Jackson