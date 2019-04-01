Home >

trading tips and ideas

Insight and Ideas
Overview
Free updates
Quick start funds
ii Super 60
Model Portfolios
Winter Portfolios
2020 Outlook
Quarterly outlook
Trading tips and ideas
AIM and small-cap hub
Insider videos
ii Podcasts
Historical recommendations
Meet the experts

Trading tips and ideas

Whether you're seeking growth, income or both, there's inspiration here for you.

 

2 hours ago

The Santa rally and 10 stocks that led the market in 2019

The stock market typically excels around Christmas time. These stocks already have the wind behind them.

by Ben Hobson

5 hours ago

Share tips: Best international picks of 2019

Our overseas investing expert shares some knockout analysis and rounds up his tips performance for 2019.

by Rodney Hobson

6 hours ago

Lloyds Bank shares: Are they really on track to hit 85p?

Our analyst discusses the potential of Lloyds shares to hit levels not seen since 2015, or not.

by Alistair Strang

17 December

This is a game changer for Sports Direct shares

This well-known pariah has surprised many. Our chartist looks at the sports retailer's potentials.

by Alistair Strang

17 December

Stockwatch: Deciding what to do with Ocado shares?

We discuss whether this FTSE 100 star will rally again, or if profit-takers are about to strike.

by Edmond Jackson

16 December

Chart of the week: A 34% profit in three months. What now?

Our chartist called the bottom of this blue-chip. Here’s his updated tip.

by John Burford

Register to receive free daily market commentary, insight and analysis from our award-winning editorial team.