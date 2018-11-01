Interactive Investor Selection Committee

John McLaughlin

A non-executive member of the board, John brings considerable investment experience to ii, having worked at Schroders for 25 years until retiring in 2017. He was managing director of the Tokyo office and later global head of the firm’s multi-asset investment division.

John holds a doctorate in mathematical physics from Oxford University and, prior to joining Schroders, worked in academia, researching quantum effects near black holes.

Alongside his responsibilities for ii, John sits as an independent on the board of T. Rowe Price UK Limited and on the investment committee of The Kings Fund. He is also a trustee of Surrey-based recycling charity Furnistore, which provides basic furniture to low-income families.

John can sometimes be found on a mud bank on the East coast, waiting for the tide to re-float his sailing boat..