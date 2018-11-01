Interactive Investor Selection Committee
Meeting monthly, the investment selection committee is dedicated to making it easier for investors to choose the right investment for them. We look across the investment landscape, including trusts and ETFs as well as funds, covering both passive and active options on our Super 60 and other rated investment lists. Our flat-fee pricing means there are no commercial considerations or other external influences that impact on any of the investment choices made. We simply look for what we believe to be the best options available for investors.
Moira O'Neill – Head of Personal Finance
After more than 20 years in investment and personal finance journalism, including senior roles at Moneywise, Money Observer and Investors Chronicle, Moira became head of personal finance at ii in 2018. She is an investing columnist for the Financial Times, a winner of the Wincott Personal Finance Journalist of the Year and has written two personal finance books: Finance At 40 and Saving And Investing For Your Children.
Andrew Pitts – Independent consultant
Andrew began his career in financial journalism at Euromoney magazine in 1991. He joined Money Observer in 1994 and became editor in May 1998. He stepped down from the role in September 2015 but remains a regular contributor to Money Observer and edits the quarterly Trust supplement. Andrew has twice been named best Financial Consumer Journalist by the Association of Investment Companies, and in 2015 received a special award from the AIC in recognition of his long-term contribution to the investment trust industry.
Rebecca O’Keeffe – Head of Investment
With more than 25 years’ experience in investment and personal finance, Rebecca has extensive knowledge on global markets, macroeconomics and tax – including ISAs and SIPPs. After graduating with an Economics and Statistics degree, she spent more than a decade working in the investment management industry before joining ii in 2004. Rebecca is a regular contributor to national and specialist media including The Times, Telegraph, FT, Daily Mail and AFP.
John McLaughlin
A non-executive member of the board, John brings considerable investment experience to ii, having worked at Schroders for 25 years until retiring in 2017. He was managing director of the Tokyo office and later global head of the firm’s multi-asset investment division.
John holds a doctorate in mathematical physics from Oxford University and, prior to joining Schroders, worked in academia, researching quantum effects near black holes.
Alongside his responsibilities for ii, John sits as an independent on the board of T. Rowe Price UK Limited and on the investment committee of The Kings Fund. He is also a trustee of Surrey-based recycling charity Furnistore, which provides basic furniture to low-income families.
John can sometimes be found on a mud bank on the East coast, waiting for the tide to re-float his sailing boat..
Dzmitry Lipski – Investment Analyst
Responsible for fund selection and portfolio construction at ii, Dzmitry joined us in 2017 after two years at TD Direct Investing. Previously, he worked at Bank Leumi and spent four years as a portfolio analyst at Standard Life. A graduate in Financial Economics from the University of Liverpool, Dzmitry has more than ten years’ investment experience, is a Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment and holds the Investment Management Certificate.
Faith Glasgow – Editor, Money Observer
Having been managing editor of the magazine for more than two years, Faith took over as editor at Money Observer in September 2015. She started her career as a financial journalist with FT publications, including several years on the Investors Chronicle, before spending 15 years as a freelance journalist. During that time, she wrote regularly on investment for Money Observer and the Investors Chronicle, the FT weekend money pages, among many other publications.
Lee Wild – Head of Equity Strategy
Lee started his career in the City 25 years ago as an options pit trader on the International Petroleum Exchange in London. After several years as an investment manager at HSBC and spending three years producing analysis for Investors Chronicle magazine, he has been editor and head of equity strategy at ii since 2014. Lee is regularly quoted in the financial press and runs ii's award-winning newsletter and market-beating winter portfolios.
Rachel Rickard Straus – Editor, Moneywise
Rachel joined Moneywise as editor in September 2018. She was previously assistant editor of Mail Online’s This Is Money and presenter of mainstream economics show The Big Money Questions. Rachel regularly speaks on radio and television including the BBC, Talk Radio and Sky News about the latest financial news stories and what they mean for people’s pockets. She is also a trustee of a charity called Economy, which is committed to making talking about economics interesting and accessible for everyone.
Kyle Caldwell –
Deputy editor, Money Observer
Former personal finance reporter Kyle joined Money Observer in April 2016 from Telegraph Media Group, having begun his financial journalism career in 2010 at trade publication Investment Week. He has won various awards, including the Investment Association’s National Investment Journalist of the Year and Association of Investment Companies National Journalist of the Year, and was twice named AIC Trade Journalist of the Year. More recently he was crowned Financial Consumer Journalist of the Year by the Association of Investment Companies.
Liberty Godfrey – Junior Investment Analyst
Liberty joined ii in 2018 to provide support and quantitative analysis within the fund selection team. She graduated with a BSc Hons in Finance and Investment Banking from the University of Reading. During this time, she completed an internship at Mattioli Woods, where she worked alongside the investment team. She is an associate member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment and is currently working towards her Investment Advice Diploma.
