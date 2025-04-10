Managing the markets

Managing the markets

Market ups and downs are a natural part of investing. Here you’ll find the latest insights and expert guidance to help you manage your portfolio—whatever the markets are doing.

Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. 

Lee Wild looking direct to camera

The view from our experts

“History shows investing for the long term has outperformed holding cash. But from time to time, certain events like the US tariff policy can cause uncertainty—this is just part of the investment journey.

While things may feel unpredictable now, staying focused on your long-term goals can help you ride out the volatility.”

Lee Wild, Head of Equity Strategy at interactive investor

The markets today

Please note, values shown above are delayed by at least 15 minutes.

