How to buy Amazon shares with ii

Before you can trade Amazon shares, you will need to open an account.

From your account, simply follow the steps under ‘trade now’ and ‘international’.

You will be prompted to sign Exchange Agreements – these let you access live international share pricing.

To trade US shares you also need to complete a W-8BEN form once every three years. This US tax document allows UK residents to reduce the amount of tax paid on US dividends. You can find this form by logging in to your account and selecting the ‘Account’ menu , followed by ‘Useful forms’.

