The security of your financial assets and your account is of the utmost importance to us. Interactive Investor is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). All our systems and practices meet industry requirements and we have additional security procedures of our own, meaning you can always be confident of our commitment to the safety and security of your account and investments.

You can find full details of how we keep your personal information and investments protected here or by selecting Our security policy from the menu above.

Find out about the most common threats online here, or select Threats and tips above.

Be a ScamSmart investor

The FCA ScamSmart campaign aims to provide you with the information and tools you need to avoid investment scams. You can find more information at www.fca.org.uk/scamsmart

