How are stock prices determined?

Why do stock prices go up and down?

Stock prices rise and fall according to company performance, general supply and demand, investor sentiment and various economic factors.

Company performance

If a company does well, the price will rise. Investors will always keep an eye on company revenue, profits and the price-earnings ratio (P/E).

The P/E shows the stock relative to earnings, shown as stock price divided by earnings per share. So if a company is trading at £10 per share and its earnings are £1 per share, the stock has a P/E ratio of 10/1.

If a company's P/E ratio is higher than it's average ratio over the last few years, then it'll generally be more attractive to investors.

Supply and demand

Buyers and sellers are constantly bidding and asking for new prices, this causes stock prices to move up and down.

Market or trader sentiment

How investors 'feel' can affect stock prices, and even the market as a whole. From a housing crisis or pandemic to a tech billionaire controversially buying a media company, investors can be easily spooked. This in turn can cause anything from spikes in market activity to market crashes.

Economic factors

As well as company data, stock prices are influenced by the performance of national or global economies. An interest rate rise, a drop in inflation or GDP growth will trigger market movement making prices either more or less attractive to investors.