How to invest in stocks 

Important questions to ask yourself before you invest

Before you invest, it’s important to make sure you're financially ready. Ask yourself...

Do you have any debt?

It’s important to remember that investing isn’t risk free and you might not get back what you put in. If you have any high interest debts it might not be the right time to invest. You could be better off using that money to settle those debts first, because the returns you make are unlikely to offset high interest repayments.

Do you have rainy day savings?

No matter how much you plan, life can be unpredictable so it’s always a good idea to have some money set aside for a rainy day. Before investing, ask yourself do you have enough emergency cash if you received any unexpected outgoings? It might be a utility bill you didn’t plan for, or your car breaks down and needs repairs. Having a safety net will put you in a much stronger position when it comes to investing.

Are you prepared to invest for 5 years?

Investing isn’t meant to be a quick answer to growing your savings. Although it’s possible to see returns quickly if a company has an unexpected price rise, it’s not something you can rely upon happening. It’s important to bear in mind that it could take a while before you see meaningful returns so set some realistic expectations and plan to invest for the long term.

Are you old enough to invest?

You must be 18 years old to invest. Just like any financial product or service, investing is a serious commitment that requires you to be aware of and understand the risks involved. Anyone younger will need an adult to invest on their behalf in an account specifically set up for a child – like a Junior ISA.

What is your investment budget?

Understanding how much, and when, you can afford to invest will really help you manage your investments and when you can expect to meet your goals. Budgeting can help you stay on track and only invest with money you can spare.