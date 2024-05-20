Paying off your mortgage vs investing

Is it better to pay off my mortgage or invest?

Paying off debt is a major financial goal for most of us. Whether you have a student loan, a car loan, or a mortgage, at some point in all our lives we are faced with the prospect of paying off debt.

Clearing a mortgage early, especially when this debt can hang around for decades, can make a significant impact on your income. Consider how the rise in interest rates mean you’ll pay more on interest with a mortgage over the long term

The decision ultimately depends on your financial circumstances. Maybe you have a small mortgage less affected by rises in interest rates, or secured a good mortgage rate, or you are close to retirement and have some spare cash.

Windfalls such as a bonus or inheritance can offer the opportunity to either split the cash between mortgage repayment and investment. You could make mortgage overpayments, though remember you may pay an early repayment penalty for certain amounts. Or you could pay up to £20,000 a year in a tax-efficient Stocks and Shares ISA.

Before you start, there are some financial health ‘best practice’ questions to think about before you commit a large amount of money to a mortgage or an investment: