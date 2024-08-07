Momentum investing.

What are momentum indicators?

Momentum indicators are tools that show the strength of a price trend, helping investors decide when to buy or sell.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a trading tool. It measures the speed and change of price movements and helps traders see if a stock or asset is overbought or oversold.

RSI is a number between 0 and 100. When RSI is above 50, the price is going up (positive momentum). When RSI is below 50, the price is going down (negative momentum). If RSI goes above 70, the asset may be overbought, meaning it could be overpriced and might soon decrease. If RSI goes below 30, the asset might be oversold, meaning it could be under-priced and might soon increase.

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is a tool that helps investors identify price trends, measure momentum, and find good times to buy or sell.

It compares two averages, the MACD and signal line, of an asset’s price. The MACD line is created by subtracting the 26-day average from the 12-day average. A 9-day average of the MACD line, called the signal line, sits on top of the MACD line to trigger buy or sell signals. Traders often buy when the MACD line crosses above the signal line and sell when it crosses below.

Rate of Change (ROC) is a momentum indicator that displays the percentage change in price from a previous period to the current one. It is vital for investors as it helps identify whether a security is gaining or losing momentum. A positive ROC indicates an increase in price, while a negative ROC indicates a decrease.

To visualize the Rate of Change (ROC) formula, let's break it down with a step-by-step calculation:

(Current Price - Price n periods ago) / Price n periods ago)] x 100.

Example: ((10−7) ÷7) ×100=42.85

A 52-Week High can be a signal of upward momentum as stocks close to their highest price in the past year usually perform better than those further from it. Investors use this high point as a reference to assess stocks.