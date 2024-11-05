What is value investing?

Value investing is all about picking stocks that seem undervalued by the market - essentially, trading for less than their intrinsic value. Intrinsic value refers to the true worth of a company based on its fundamentals, like earnings, assets, and potential growth, rather than its current stock price. It is important to remember that value stocks do not necessarily equate to cheap stocks. A "cheap" stock might have a low price, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's good value if the company has poor financials or weak growth prospects. Value investors dig into financial analysis to find these gems, often ignoring the latest market trends.

They focus on long-term gains by investing in companies with strong fundamentals. A great example of a value stock is Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (NYSE:BRK.A). While its shares may not appear "cheap," Berkshire Hathaway is considered undervalued relative to its intrinsic worth, shown through metrics like its price-to-book (P/B) ratio of around 1.5. This is relatively low and favourable for value investors, who generally consider stocks with a less stringent P/B value of less than 3.0 as their benchmark.

Additionally, Berkshire’s portfolio focuses on reliable, cash-generating industries such as financials, consumer staples, and energy rather than high-growth sectors, underscoring its stable, long-term appeal.

The concept of value investing has been around for decades. It was first developed in the 1920s by Benjamin Graham and David Dodd, who are considered the 'fathers' of the strategy. Their 1934 book, Security Analysis, laid the groundwork for this approach, focusing on thorough financial analysis and long-term investing. Benjamin Graham later mentored Warren Buffett, who is widely considered the most famous value investor of all time, refining and popularising the strategy even further.

Value investors typically avoid chasing market trends, instead looking for companies with strong fundamentals that can deliver gains over the long term.