Our ownership

Interactive investor is majority owned by funds advised by J.C. Flowers & Co, a leading private equity firm. J.C Flowers & Co has acted as investment adviser for investment funds in connection with more than 55 transactions, leading to aggregated investments in excess of US$15billion across 18 countries. The firm is a well-established international player in the private equity field, exclusively focused on the financial services sector. Its expertise means it is a sought-after partner for industry leaders.

Interactive Investor is 100% equity funded with no external debt and with corporate net assets of more than £100million.