Home >

Our ownership

About us
Who we are
Meet our team
Security and protection
Our awards
Careers
Press and media
Corporate social responsibility
Follow us
Get in touch

 

Who we are | Our values and principles | Our ownership | Our history

Our ownership

 

Interactive investor is majority owned by funds advised by J.C. Flowers & Co, a leading private equity firm. J.C Flowers & Co has acted as investment adviser for investment funds in connection with more than 55 transactions, leading to aggregated investments in excess of US$15billion across 18 countries. The firm is a well-established international player in the private equity field, exclusively focused on the financial services sector. Its expertise means it is a sought-after partner for industry leaders.

Interactive Investor is 100% equity funded with no external debt and with corporate net assets of more than £100million.

Meet our team

With a wealth of experience in financial services, your investments are in safe hands with the ii team.

find out more

 

Take control of your financial future. Join more than one million people using interactive investor.

open an account  transfer to ii

 