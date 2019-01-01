Our values and principles

Our principles

At interactive investor, we have spent more than 20 years believing that people need to invest for a better future. But we are frustrated with financial providers controlling the way people invest. We don’t think they have your best interests at heart. We want to change this. To make a stand. To help you make better financial decisions yourself - with the right support, intelligence, choice and value. To have the confidence to be financially self-sufficient. We want to start a fight for your financial independence.

We offer you something better than the rest.

A message from Richard Wilson, CEO interactive investor