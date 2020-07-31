Pension costs comparison - Hilary's case study

Hilary's story

Hilary spent 15 years working for a large company in a senior role. She paid into a workplace pension scheme to which her employer also made generous payments on her behalf.

Hilary is freelance now and opened an ii SIPP a couple of years ago to keep putting money aside for her retirement. Being in control of her money is important to her, so she’s looking to transfer her old workplace pot – which is worth £180,000 - into her ii SIPP.

Hilary plans to start using her pension to support a wind down to retirement from age 60 in 12 years time.

Hilary likes to keep costs down, so invests across 3 passively managed funds with an aggregate annual investment charge between them of 0.22%. She plans to do the same with the money moved over from her workplace pot. Her total monthly charge with ii is £19.99, which includes £9.99 for the Investor Service Plan plus a £10 SIPP fee.

Statistics for older pensions like Hilary's:

By 2009 there were 1.2 million people with trust-based workplace pensions to which they were no longer contributing (source: the pensions regulator).