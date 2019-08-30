Transfer an ISA to us

Our team is on-hand to ensure that your transfer is as fast and efficient as possible. We will not charge you for electronic transfers in, although you should check whether your existing provider levies any transfer charges before transferring.

Make your portfolio easier to manage by having all your investments under one roof. You'll be choosing clear, low-cost fees and all the tools you need to get you started. Our pricing is fixed so you'll always know what you're paying.

Independent research into ii's pricing shows that the typical customer could save more than £30,000 in charges compared to percentage-based fees*. This means you could retire earlier, go on the holiday of a lifetime or pay for your children or grandchildren to go to university. It's your choice. You are in control.

No hidden exit fees - We believe that with our flat fee pricing, you will want to stay with us. So we're happy to cover the costs of transferring stock to another provider if your needs should change and you choose to leave us.

Important information: Once your transfer has been initiated you will be "out of the market" and unable to sell existing investments or invest any cash balance until received into your new account. This may work either to your advantage or disadvantage. The value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or whether transferring your assets is the right course of action you should speak to suitably qualified financial adviser.