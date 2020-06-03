10 quality AIM shares that are beating the market

One might wonder why. Millions of people face a deeply uncertain future, businesses are in turmoil, earnings have collapsed and whole sectors face genuine peril. If corporate earnings are about to readjust very significantly downwards, why hasn’t the stock market?

Analysts offer a host of possible reasons. It could be that the market is sanguine on the idea that corporate profits will recover in time. Or, to put that another way, this was a good buying opportunity. It could be that, even with the risk of another pull back, there is still no better place to deploy capital in such a low rate environment.

Finding the best stocks on the move

For those investors taking a bullish view on stocks, the future is certainly scary. A spate of dramatic earnings contractions looks like a dead cert, so picking shares that can navigate their way through all this is a delicate job.

The Alternative Investment Market - which is 25 years old this month - has perhaps been a surprisingly strong performer in the aftermath of the coronavirus lockdown. As a smaller-cap market for growth stocks, it has historically been quite sensitive to economic shocks. But its army of speculative stocks in sectors like mining, biotech and tech have actually done well in this period. There have been some very big winners among what would usually be seen as lottery-like investments.

But micro-caps aside, here’s a screen that sets a minimum market cap of £200 million and minimum Quality Rank of at least 80 out of 100 (that focuses on profitability, financial strength and safety) and then sorted for the highest relative price strength over the past three months.

The results, as you can see, pick up some of AIM’s strongest stocks, ranging from the drinks specialist Fevertree and precious metals processor Pan African to biotech specialists like Abcam and Bioventix.



Name

Mkt Cap £m

3 Month Relative Price Strength

Quality Rank

Industry Group

Fevertree Drinks

2,441

+75.5

97

Beverages

Pan African Resources

323

+48.9

89

Metals & Mining

Boohoo

4,746

+36.8

92

Specialty Retailers

RWS Holdings

1,811

+30.1

98

Professional Services

Abcam

3,212

+30.0

86

Pharmaceuticals

Highland Gold Mining

932.3

+29.3

87

Metals & Mining

Keywords Studios

1,308

+27.7

86

Software & IT

FW Thorpe

392

+23.2

94

Machinery

Bioventix

226

+22.9

99

Biotechnology

Ideagen

466.8

+20.5

81

Software & IT

Source: Stockopedia Past performance is not a guide to future performance

This simple quality and momentum strategy deliberately ignores value - and the risk of picking up troubled companies. The focus on positive earnings and financial strength in tandem with shares that have withstood the crash and are trending higher, mean that it’s looking for two very important factors.

Historically, shares with this kind of profile have tended to perform very well in the stock market - although it’s essential to keep a close eye on their momentum to ensure those promising early signs of support can withstand the inevitable periods of volatility that lie ahead.