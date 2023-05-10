10 quality mid-cap shares with promising momentum

It’s been a largely unloved part of the UK stock market over the past year, but there have been signs of improving momentum - and there could be more to come as confidence returns, believes stock screen expert Ben Hobson.

Mid-cap stocks have traditionally held something of a Goldilocks appeal for investors. Spanning a market cap range of between £500 million and £4 billion, it’s a part of the market where you find firms small enough to deliver stellar growth rates but large enough to defend themselves against economic headwinds. Here in the UK, mid-caps are largely represented by the FTSE 250 index (although you can also find them at the higher end of the Alternative Investment Market and the lower end of the large-cap FTSE 100 index). It’s an index that is uniquely placed to benefit from regular promotions and relegations from the large and small-cap indices above and below it, which keeps it constantly refreshed. Learn more: SIPP Portfolio Ideas | How SIPPs Work | Transfer a SIPP Not only are mid-caps a happy medium when it comes to size, they also offer traits that are absent elsewhere. While many of them operate diverse businesses in foreign markets, they generally have more exposure to the UK economy than the large-caps. And while FTSE 250 dividends are nowhere near as substantial as they are in the FTSE 100 (large-caps accounted for 88% of the total payout in 2022, versus 10% for the FTSE 250), the capital gains from mid-caps have outperformed the large-caps over the past 20 years. Here are how the two indices stack up against each other since the start of 2010 - with the FTSE 250 Total Return index (green line), which includes share price and dividends, outperforming the FTSE 100 Total Return index:

