10 shares with long history of double-digit dividend growth

Stockopoedia's Ben Hobson goes in search of companies with attractive and affordable shareholder payouts.

Where to look for double-digit dividend growth after Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB) ditches its payout policy? News this week that Imperial Brands is ditching a long-held policy of hiking its dividend payout by 10% every year didn't come as much of a surprise. For many years, the blue-chip previously known as Imperial Tobacco has been a stalwart income share. It has been part of the UK's dividend landscape, with big, reliable and growing payouts (assuming you could stomach its 'sin stock' status). But as the market for cigarettes has changed, so too has Imperial's ability to keep up with that policy of double-digit payout growth. The market has long suspected this was the case. Imperial's share price has halved over the past three years. In part, that’s pushed up the yield on the stock from 3.6% to 9.8%. It looked attractive, but it had the tell-tale signs of a dividend trap.

Source: Stockoepdia Past performance is not a guide to future performance To put a stop to this price decline, and get the bad news into the open, Imperial has uncoupled itself from its previous policy. From 2020, rather than a guaranteed 10% rise each year, payouts will be linked to earnings growth. This is a major change of gear for a business that was once a cash cow. It's now having think more innovatively about where future cashflows will come from. From an investment perspective, changing market conditions haven't yet washed through Imperial's financials. But while the dividend has been increasing, its dividend cover (its ability to cover the payout from current year earnings) has turned negative in recent years - and this was one of the early warning signs.

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interactive investor readers can get a free 14-day trial of Stockopedia here. These investment articles are simply for generating ideas. If you are thinking of investing they should only ever be a starting point for your own in-depth research.