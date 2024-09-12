11 ways SIPPs can help you achieve a dream retirement

When self-invested personal pensions (SIPP) were launched in 1989, the target market was wealthier, sophisticated investors. But during the tax wrapper’s 35-year lifespan, its reach has widened significantly. Due to a combination of regulatory shifts and enhancements in technology, SIPPs are now the go-to choice to home savers' private retirement savings. A SIPP is a type of pension that gives you greater control over your retirement planning – something investors crave. This assertion is underscored by a report from consultancy MoretoSIPP, published earlier this year. The research found that SIPP assets on online investment platforms, such as interactive investor, have swollen to almost £200 billion. Invest with ii: Open a SIPP | Best SIPP Investments | SIPP Cashback Offers Given the flexibility, wide investment choice, and in many cases low costs, it’s no surprise savers with varying levels of wealth are flocking to SIPPs. So, to mark the 11th Pensions Awareness Week, here are 11 reasons why you might consider a SIPP to either grow your future wealth or support your retirement income goals. 1) Get government boost and possibly trim your tax bill As with all pensions, with a SIPP you get tax relief in the shape of a 25% government boost on what you pay in, provided annual contributions don’t exceed the lower of 100% of earnings or £60,000 (note: if you earn more than £260,000 or have made taxable and flexible withdrawals from your pensions, annual contributions might be restricted to £10,000). Even if you have no earned income, you can pay in £2,880 (boosted to £3,600 with tax relief) into a SIPP every year. Upfront tax relief gives your retirement savings an immediate shot in the arm. What’s more, if you pay higher rates of tax, you might be able to claim an extra 20% or 25% of the total contribution (your payments plus the government top up) via self-assessment – helping to trim your annual tax bill and put more money towards your future. 2) You can use to save for retirement or draw later-life income SIPPs have the advantage over many other pensions of being dual purpose: you can use them to build a retirement nest egg and draw an income in later life, too. If you decide to keep your SIPP savings invested in old age, the upside is that you don’t have to switch to a different plan once you pack up work. Purely turn on the income tap and away you go. Retirement, however, can prove a timely juncture to review your investment strategy given your objective has likely shifted from growth to income. Check whether you could pay less in pension charges by using our SIPP comparison calculator

Ask ii: should I use a SIPP or ISA to boost my retirement savings? 3) Any money you make is tax-free Any investment growth within a SIPP escapes capital gains tax (CGT) and you don’t pay tax on dividends, either, aiding your money to grow faster. Given the top rates of CGT on investments and dividend tax are currently 20% and 39.35%, respectively, this can deliver a sizeable boost to your eventual retirement pot, improving your financial security in old age. 4) Consolidate several pensions into one If you’ve changed jobs frequently throughout your career, you may have accumulated multiple pensions. Various studies show workers typically have five jobs by the time they hit age 35, and with every employer swap comes a new pension plan. This can lead to pots being lost, forgotten about, or neglected – especially if you’ve moved home during this period, too. To assuage the admin headache that can come with having lots of pensions scattered around, you can bring them under one roof within a SIPP. This can make things easier to manage, and potentially save costs. Just be sure to check beforehand that you won’t lose any valuable guarantees in the process. Pension consolidation: all you need to know

Is it time to tidy up your pensions? 5) No IHT to pay on death Knowing that large chunks of your wealth could be swallowed up by the dreaded inheritance tax (IHT) can be a bitter pill to swallow – especially at a top rate of 40%. But did you know, any money wrapped up in a SIPP is sheltered from IHT, no matter when you die? And if death occurs before age 75, your SIPP beneficiaries also won’t pay income tax on any withdrawals.

