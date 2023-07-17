Six ideas for a core holding in your pension fund

You don’t want to keep monitoring performance or spend time and money switching in and out of funds. So Faith Glasgow has some tips for identifying a steady core fund for your SIPP portfolio.

Sustainable alternatives Given the timescale involved in pension investing, the very real threats to the global climate and environment, and the fact that sustainability is becoming a long-term structural theme well-suited to SIPP portfolios, there’s a good argument for allocating your core savings to a sustainable investment. There are numerous funds now seeking to invest in the companies prioritising environmental, social and governance considerations in the way they operate, and a smaller number actively producing solutions to environmental issues. However, this is a difficult area for investors to navigate, with high levels of marketing ‘greenwash’ making it challenging to work out which funds are actually walking the environmental walk as well as talking the talk. interactive investor’s ACE 40 investment ideas list of preferred sustainable fund choices is a good place to start. For investments focused on sustainably run companies, look at the Considers category; Royal London Sustainable Leaders is a highly regarded example of a core choice. For those seeking out the companies delivering positive social or environmental change, it’s the Embrace category; but these do tend to be more focused, and therefore adventurous funds are likely to be better suited to a ‘satellite’ investment than a core holding. Haynes suggests that Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity is an attractive choice. “It invests worldwide in companies that offer long-term structural growth opportunities through solutions to environmental and social challenges,” he says.