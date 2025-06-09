9% plus yields: how to navigate this investment trust sector

In the investment world, few sectors have experienced as sharp a reversal as renewable energy infrastructure trusts. Once buoyed by strong investor demand, these vehicles – powered by sun, wind, and waves – offered the appeal of clean energy alongside reliable, high-yield income.

But as interest rates climbed and sentiment turned cautious, the sector’s once-steady premiums to net asset value (NAV) gave way to steep discounts – from an average 7.2% premium at the end of 2021 to a 34.1% discount at the end of April this year.

“The renewable infrastructure sector has certainly been through the mill – wind or otherwise,” says David Liddell, a director at IpsoFacto Investor. “It’s important to note that the disastrous share price performance of many of these trusts has mainly been the result of this de-rating, rather than necessarily a fundamental loss in underlying value.”

With interest rates cut again last month to 4.25%, is now the time for investors to reconsider the sector and its weighted average yield of 9.4%?

Headwinds

A perfect storm of challenges triggered the sector’s sharp de-rating. Chief among them were rising interest rates – making cash and bonds more appealing – and waning investor enthusiasm for renewables. These were compounded by a flood of new investment trust launches, government intervention, surging construction costs, and growing doubts over long-term viability.

William Heathcoat Amory, managing partner at Kepler Partners, cites Ørsted’s early May decision to cancel Hornsea 4 – a major UK offshore wind project – as a telling signal.

“The Hornsea 4 cancellation is illustrative of higher build costs and lack of transaction data, which has meant developers are less confident on returns,” he says.

An exodus of wealth managers hasn’t helped either. An obscure regulatory ruling on how costs are attributed has eroded the appeal of these trusts among fund-of-funds managers.

Ongoing consolidation within the wealth management industry has only added to the pressure. Nowadays for a wealth manager to consider an investment trust, the assets need to be around 300 million for it to have a sufficient amount of liquidity.

“A focus on liquidity, in part driven by the consolidation of wealth managers and the increasing use of model portfolios, means that many infrastructure investment companies that failed to reach scale are now off the radar for potential new investors,” says Numis analyst Colette Ord.

7IM, which previously held names such as Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) and Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE:TRIG), has stepped back.

“At the end of 2024, we decided to exit most of the holdings,” says Jack Turner, head of ESG portfolio management. “The decision was based on doubts on when discounts would close but also the uncertainty on the success of underlying infrastructure projects, especially those linked to renewable technologies.”

Tailwinds

Others see green shoots – and an opportunity to buy at the bottom. For Ord, current pessimism is “excessive”, while Liddell and James Carthew, head of investment companies at QuotedData, describe the sector as “just too cheap” and “irrationally cheap”, respectively.

Ord highlights the disconnect between weak sentiment in listed markets and robust demand for infrastructure exposure in private equity and debt. “Banks continue to view the sector as a high-quality covenant, evidenced by the number of successful financings at both project and company level,” she adds.

Demand could be fuelled by as much as £50 billion in fresh investment under the government’s Plan for Change – an initiative involving the UK’s largest pension funds and aimed at boosting business and infrastructure.

Signatories to the agreement will commit 10% of their workplace pension portfolios to assets supporting economic growth, such as infrastructure, real estate and private equity, by 2030.

“At least half that will be directed specifically to UK-based investments, expected to generate £25 billion for the domestic economy by the end of the decade,” says Darius McDermott, managing director at FundCalibre, the fund research firm.

“And with the current level of global uncertainty, the UK looks an increasingly stable haven. We’re already beginning to see asset managers return to undervalued UK assets – particularly lower down the cap scale – which could mean falling discounts and rising capital returns for trust investors.”

There may be other longer-term political and economic forces at play, with Kepler’s Heathcoat Amory perceiving strong public support for renewable energy.

“I think the UK populace other than Reform voters are in favour of a significant expansion in renewable power, so Hornsea 4 may in time be met by further political or financial support to get built out, which may help turn sentiment.”

In the short term, he adds, a slowdown in wind turbine development could benefit existing assets. “Less development buildout will reduce the pressure on long-term power prices, one of the inputs into valuations, which will be a tailwind at the margin.”