Hot sector: should investors put down roots in plant-based foods?

From alt-milk to meat-free burgers, plant-based products are in demand. We explore the options for investing in this fast-growing industry.

How do you take your cup of joe these days? Swedish start-up Sproud is making milk from peas, so coffee drinkers now have that option, as well as the existing dairy-free alternatives such as almond, oat, soya and quinoa, that jostle for dominance in the crowded alt-milk marketplace.

In 2020, global plant-based dairy industry retail sales were estimated to be $18 billion (£12.7 billion), according to Euromonitor, representing approximately 3% of the global dairy industry (excluding soy drinks in China).

As the world strives to feed a growing population while lowering greenhouse gas emissions, particularly methane from dairy and beef herds, plant-based foodstuffs could play a vital role. Demand for such products is also coming from consumers switching to flexitarian, vegetarian and vegan diets on health or ethical grounds, while events such as Veganuary seem to become more popular each year.

Alternative products still have environmental impacts, and ESG-minded investors (environmental, social, governance) will need to consider which products they are prepared to back. While almond milk, for example, requires more water to produce than oat milk, it is still less water than a glass of dairy milk, according to the BBC.

So, how can investors gain exposure to plant-based alternatives and sustainable food options?

Company shares

There are a number of individual shares that investors might consider as part of a diversified portfolio.

Perhaps the best-known is California-based Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), which floated in 2019. The stock has suffered as a result of restaurant closures owing to Covid-19, but it has signed a deal with McDonald’s for its plant-based burger.

International overseas investing expert and interactive investor columnist Rodney Hobson recently examined the stock and observed that: “Sales of plant-based proteins are set to grow 20% a year for the foreseeable future, possibly taking sales beyond $10 billion by the middle of the decade. Currently the switch from meat is being held up by the high cost of plant-based products, which can be priced at two to three times their meat-based rivals.”

Another share to consider is Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY), a Swedish plant-based milk company, which was founded in the 1990s and floated on the Nasdaq in May. Backers include Oprah Winfrey and rapper Jay-Z.

According to the F-1 prospectus that Oatly filed ahead of its IPO, “on average, a litre of Oatly product consumed in place of cow’s milk results in around 80% less greenhouse gas emissions, 79% less land usage and 60% less energy consumption”.

The Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally, including the US, the UK, Germany and China. At the end of last year, Oatly products were found in 60,000 retailers and 32,200 coffee shops, and the firm had continent-wide partnerships with Starbucks, Target, Tesco and Alibaba.

According to the data firm Nielsen, sales of oat milk products in the US grew by 203% year over year from 2019 to 2020. In the US, oat milk products reached $267 million retail sales during 2020, making it the second-largest dairy alternative after almond milk. In the UK, oat milk reached $181 million retail sales in 2020 and is the largest dairy alternative drink, representing growth year over year of 98% of the UK in 2020, according to IRI Infoscan.

However, firms such as Oatly must contend with Goliaths such as Unilever (LSE:ULVR). Keith Bowman, equity analyst at interactive investor, says: “In November 2020, Unilever announced a new annual global sales target of €1 billion from plant-based meat and dairy alternatives, within the next five to seven years. Vegan alternatives from its brands, including Hellmann’s, Magnum and Wall’s, are being pursued.”

Unilever is not the only global brand making strides in this field and such companies could prove a serious threat to smaller rivals who lack the marketing spend of the leviathans.