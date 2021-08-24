Which is the best route to profit from fast-growing unlisted firms?

Listing on the stock market used to be seen as a mark of success for companies, but with many choosing to stay private for longer, opportunities to invest in unquoted businesses have grown.

With their closed-end structure and stable base of assets, investment trusts are an ideal vehicle for investing in unquoted companies. Growing demand for investing in later-stage private companies led the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) to introduce the growth capital sector in May 2019.

“The strategy has become more popular as asset managers have realised the growth opportunities in the unlisted space with companies staying private for longer,” says Jayna Rana, an investment companies analyst at QuotedData.

She adds: “Even mainstream names such as Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) and Fidelity China Special Situations (LSE:FCSS) have performed well from their unlisted investments.”

Investment in unquoted shares is the common denominator between the growth capital and traditional private equity sectors. Thereafter, there are several key differences.

Maturity

One key factor for investors to consider is where they want their investment to sit in terms of maturity – at the early stage of a company’s evolution, where there is arguably more risk but greater reward, or at a later stage when the business model is more established but still to reach its full potential.

Venture capital investing sits at the lower end of the maturity scale, whereby investors take minority positions in early stage companies, typically in the technology and healthcare sectors. At the higher end, private equity or buyout investors tend to take majority control in cash-generative, profitable and more mature businesses.

Growth capital typically sits somewhere in between. It can take various forms but Peel Hunt considers it an investment made by a minority investor in a private company to fund its next phase of expansion.

“We think of these companies as being more mature than venture capital funded businesses,” says Anthony Leatham, its head of investment companies research. “Typically, they are generating revenues and profits but perhaps lack the cashflow to fund the next transformational step in that company’s lifecycle. There is an overlap with private equity, which makes it hard to draw a clear distinction between the two sectors.”

Risk

Early stage companies offer greater potential reward for taking a higher level of risk; back the right horse and you could be in for a big win.

However, Oliver Gardey, manager of ICG Enterprise Trust (LSE:ICGT), regards the more mature buyout space in which he operates to be a more attractive investment proposition.

“For a business to get to that position, it has already established itself to an extent in its niche; it has demonstrated it has as ‘reason to exist’ and has an economic model that works,” he says.

“Buyouts focus on resilient companies with strong growth prospects. This results in substantially lower downside risk compared to early-stage investing.”

However, for Alex Moore, head of collectives research at Rathbones, the distinction is not always clear-cut.

“Many private equity offerings have minority interests in private companies, either as co-investments with other investors or buying equity in the same manner as a growth capital fund,” he says.

Moore adds: “Growth capital ideas can also have a focus on ‘unicorns’ or companies that are a few years away from being publicly listed, something which private equity funds tend not to shy away from either.

“So, from a risk perspective, there are options within both classifications that are riskier than each other and it wouldn’t be appropriate to say one style of investing is riskier than the other.”