The big fund winners from the central bank rate turnaround

Last year started well with more than 95% of the funds we track making gains in January. February and March were less encouraging, but by the end of the first quarter almost 80% of the funds were still ahead of where they started the year. Invest with ii: Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | Transfer a Stocks & Shares ISA Things then took a turn for the worse with less than 50% of the funds making gains in the second and third quarters of the year. Although the global economic climate was improving, with inflation falling and interest rates starting to level off, central banks were still suggesting rates would be “higher for longer”, and stock markets remained cautious. Towards the end of the year there was a shift in sentiment and a feeling that perhaps there was light at the end of the tunnel. During October, November, and December, 32 of the 34 sectors we track rose and almost 95% of the funds made gains. The best-performing sector was Technology and Technology Innovations with a three-month gain of 12%. Close behind was the Latin America sector, up 11.9%, and then the European Smaller Companies and UK Index Linked Gilts sectors, which rose 9.5%.